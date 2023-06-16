Visitors from all over the world come to New Braunfels to experience the charm of the city of a prince.
With that being said, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to this year’s summer tourism season.
According to Mallory Hines, vice president of tourism development for the chamber, tourism is an integral part of the New Braunfels community.
Visitors from out of town bring more money into the local economy when they buy food or spend money with other businesses in the city.
“You want businesses to be successful, and you want their employees to have productive jobs and careers,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jonathan Packer said. “The more businesses you have and the better your economy’s doing, it also means that you can rely on the businesses for the tax revenue that the city needs to operate, so it lowers the tax burden of individual residents.”
When attempting to forecast tourism trends in New Braunfels, national data is pulled from places like the US Travel Association.
“What we’re seeing in travel spending across the country is that we’re flat with what was happening this time in 2022, but we’re seeing that air travel demand is up over this time last year,” Hines said. “We hear a lot about the economy, we are starting to see some price sensitivity and a little bit of value focus from travelers, but people are still traveling in increasing numbers.”
To Hines, New Braunfels is the answer for those who want to be fiscally responsible but still want to travel, as the town is close to a large portion of the Texas population.
In addition to this, spring showers have allowed for recreational flows in both rivers, which will enable tourists to enjoy an essential aspect of New Braunfels tourism.
Beyond water-based activities, New Braunfels provides a variety of activities, with plenty of live music and theatre showings for locals and tourists to enjoy.
There are many events and local eateries around town, and there’s even a visitor center for residents and out-of-towners to make the most of their summer.
“We’ve got a wonderful team of volunteers in the visitor center who are there (and) armed with information, both to share with you in person and printed material to pass along to people,” Hines said. “If you’re just looking for something to do, but don’t know where to start, definitely pop in and let them kind of custom build a summer itinerary for you.”
New Braunfels has also seen an influx of new businesses, with more to come, such as the high-end rooftop bar Cowboys and Cadillacs.
“All indications are that we have a strong summer season ahead of us for businesses, and New Braunfels is continuing to raise in profile statewide and nationally,” Packer said. “This is an exciting place to be a lot of people want to visit, and we’re very optimistic about that future.”
