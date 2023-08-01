Poetry

Brooklyn Russo won first place in the seventh/eighth grade division for her poem entitled “Leaving the Nest.”

This year, the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council and New Braunfels Writers Guild continued their annual tradition of honoring the art of the written word through the 39th annual poetry contest, sponsored by Davidek Law Firm.

Locals of all ages submitted poems by the late-May deadline, with winners recently having an opportunity to celebrate their creative spirit through a ceremony and luncheon.

Mary Shea won the adult division with her poem entitled “Clinging to Youth.”

