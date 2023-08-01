This year, the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council and New Braunfels Writers Guild continued their annual tradition of honoring the art of the written word through the 39th annual poetry contest, sponsored by Davidek Law Firm.
Locals of all ages submitted poems by the late-May deadline, with winners recently having an opportunity to celebrate their creative spirit through a ceremony and luncheon.
The ceremony recognized the first place, second place and honorable mention in each of the four divisions.
The divisions were divided into adult, high school, seventh/eighth grade and fifth/sixth grade.
At the adult level, Bianca Rawlings received the honorable mention, Scott Moulthrop placed second, and Mary Shea placed first.
Rawlings’ poem, titled “It’s Not Complicated,” was originally written as a project during her work consulting a nonprofit organization, the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter.
The shelter specializes in providing supporting those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, according to Rawlings.
“I was working on a piece in February, which is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, about my personal lived experience as a teen and being sexually assaulted,” Rawlings said. “It’s very common, especially for female teenagers — for young girls. It is one of the dangerous, most dangerous times to be alive for any person across demographics.”
Moulthroup’s poem that won him second place is titled “Threads.”
His poem of around 60 lines touches on how to live life in a fruitful manner that “turns the threads of our lives into rope.”
Shea, who placed first, wrote a humorous poem about aging titled, “Clinging to youth is so cliché, clearly passe (and, frankly, blasé).”
In her poem, she writes about the passage of time and the evidence left behind through physical appearance and movement.
She closes the poem on a positive note by writing, “Yet, it seems to me this aging process, can be fooled with a bit of guile. For there is a fountain in laughter and a face-lift in every smile.”
Shea, like the other winners, didn’t know her exact placement in the competition until the ceremony.
There, the competitors celebrated and got to hear each other’s poems read aloud.
“The event was wonderful; they did a beautiful job of planning it,” Shea said. “We had an added pleasure in that one of the youngest entrants, her mother … is in the Air Force and was transferred to Germany, and so we had the pleasure in our creative writing class, to have her come attend and read her poem to us, so they had their own little special ceremony just for her, which I thought was a wonderful gesture.”
This young entrant, Grace Poyant, placed second in the fifth/sixth grade category.
Her piece, titled “My Lost Poem,” was inspired by a book she read that had chapters about a lost poem.
In her poem, she writes about a piece she’s written for a class that she’s lost. Through writing about her lost assignment, she realizes that she has made a new poem in the process.
“Oh wait, ha! I’ll use this one, it’s good to me, poems come from the heart, just wait, you’ll see,” Poyant wrote.
Elena Bradford received both honorable mention and second place in the seventh/eighth grade category.
Her poems “Quiet Stiff Thoughts” and “Dreadful Love” were both written prior to the competition and show off her major inspiration in writing.
“What inspires me most is … my friends, I like writing about that and just like life in general,” Bradford said. “I usually like writing about romantic feelings because they can be everywhere. You can describe the thought in so many different ways.”
In the same category, Brooklyn Russo placed first.
Her poem, titled “Leaving the Nest,” is about the emotions tied to growing up, stepping into the world and experiencing things for herself.
“I had applied for this new school, it all just made me realize how fast everything was going by, and I was finally (going) to do things on my own,” Russo said.
Although these poets wrote about vastly different subject matter, they all expressed enjoyment in coming together on July 22 to celebrate each other’s achievements
“It was fantastic,” Moulthrop said. “The group that was brought together to judge was very well qualified. The criteria they used were very well structured. The awards and ceremony that they built around it at the end was more than I have expected, and It was really a fabulous group.”
