Gov. Greg Abbott touted the state’s growing economy and entrepreneurship during a roundtable discussion with local officials and business leaders at Comal Iron & Metals in New Braunfels on Thursday as part of his reelection campaign.
Abbott acknowledged Comal Iron & Metals CEO Marcie Rodriguez and her family, who have operated the business since 1969, describing the Rodriguez family as quintessentially Texan.
“Texas is the premier entrepreneurial state in the United States,” Abbott said. “And it’s because of people like you who make it that way. It’s a work ethic. It’s an inspiration, and it’s perspiration. They may not have started with a lot, but they’ve made a whole lot because of the efforts that they have put into their business. They had a dream, and they were able to achieve that dream.”
Abbott also described the company as part of the “Texas Economic Juggernaut.”
“Ever since I’ve been governor, we’ve been the national champion in the United States of America for economic development, which means bringing in more businesses as well as expanding businesses that are already here,” Abbott said.
During the discussion, the governor proposed to use half of the state’s projected $27 billion budget surplus to cut property taxes next year.
“We will need to spend that $27 billion in the upcoming (legislative) session,” he said. “Part of it needs to be spent on addressing needs in education, healthcare and other pressing matters. At least half of that $27 billion needs to be returned to the people whose money it is in the first place, and that is the taxpayers.”
Abbott also proposed establishing a personal property tax exemption of up to $100,000 per small business.
“Gov. Abbott understands the problems that small businesses face,” Rodriguez said. “We are grateful for people like Gov. Abbott supporting small businesses, and we thank him for all that he does to support small business owners in Texas.”
Abbott, the Republican nominee vying for a third term as governor, is running against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The last day of registration for the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Those interested in registering to vote can access a registration form online at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp.
Applications for voter registration should be signed and postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off at the Comal County Election Center, located at 396 N. Seguin Ave.
The election office will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
