After a year-long deluge of political advertisements and campaigning, Election Day has come and gone in Comal County.
County elections coordinator Cynthia Jaqua said that a late night of counting ballots followed months of work to prepare for the big day.
“When you first start in elections, it kind of grows on you,” said Jaqua, who began working elections in 1997 and became coordinator in 2014. “We can talk all we want to, but we speak our minds through voting.”
Jaqua has overseen Comal County elections through years of changes.
The county has alternated between scanning paper ballots for elections, using electronic voting machines and a hybrid system.
“It used to be a breeze, but now with all the legislative changes, especially this year, there is so much paperwork to fill out and so much to keep track of,” Jaqua said.
Nearly 400 people helped with the county’s elections this year. Early voting and ballot by mail voting require specific oversight.
Election judges and clerks undergo special training and are paid hourly.
All results reported on the county and state election websites are unofficial.
The county will certify election results with an official canvass, which usually finishes within two weeks.
County races
In the Comal County Commissioner Precinct No. 4 race, incumbent Republican Jen Crownover garnered 95.3% of votes.
Write-in candidate Colette Laine received 4.7% of the votes.
State races
Republican Greg Abbott secured another term in the governor’s mansion, with more than 4.4 million votes (54.82%) to Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke’s 3.5 million (43.8%).
During a Tuesday night victory speech in McAllen, Abbott credited his victory to oilfield workers, small business owners and farmers and ranchers on the border.
“Now it’s time to go to work for all of those people, as well as for all Texans,” he said.
Abbott carried about 73% of the votes in Comal County.
The State Senate District 25 race saw Republican incumbent Donna Campbell secure 243,228 votes (62.87%) to Democratic challenger Robert Walsh’s 143,625 votes (37.13%).
Republican Carrie Isaac won the State House District 73 race with 70.4% of the vote. Democrat Justin Calhoun received 29.6%.
Winners of other state offices include:
• Lieutenant Governor: Dan Patrick (R) 53.8%, Mike Collier (D) 43.4%, Shanna Steele (L) 2.8%
• Attorney General: Ken Paxton (R) 53.5%, Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) 43.6%, Mark Ash (L) 2.9%
• Public Accounts Comptroller: Glenn Hagar (R) 56.5%, Janet T. Dudding (D) 40.9%, V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L) 2.7%
• General Land Office Commissioner: Dawn Buckingham (R) 56.2%, Jay Kleberg (D) 42.1%, Alfred Molison Jr. (GRE) 1.7%, Carrie Evelyn Menger (WRITE-IN) .02%
• Agriculture Commissioner: Sid Miller (R) 56.4%, Susan Hays 43.6%
• Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian (R) 55.4%, Luke Warford (D) 40.5%, Jaime Andres Diez (L) 3.0%, Hunter Wayne Crow (GRE) 1.1%
• Supreme Court Justice - Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (R) 56.2%, Erin A. Nowell (D) 41.8%, Thomas Edward Oxford (L) 2.0%
• Supreme Court Justice - Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (R) 57.1%, Amanda Reichek (D) 42.9%
• Supreme Court Justice - Place 9: Evan Young (R) 56.5%, Julia Maldonado (D) 43.5%
• Court of Criminal Appeals Judge - Place 5: Scott Walker (R) 57%, Dana Huffman (D) 43%
• Court of Criminal Appeals Judge - Place 6: Jesse F. McClure (R) 57.3%, Robert Johnson (D) 42.7%
• Justice - 3rd Court of Appeals District - No. 4: Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (R) 47.4%, Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D) 52.6%
Federal races
Republican incumbent U.S. Representative Chip Roy won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives’ 21st District.
Rep. Roy received nearly 63% of votes in the district, and Democratic challenger Claudia Andrana Zapata secured about 37%.
In the newly-redrawn 35th district that spans from the west side of San Antonio to east Austin, Democrat Greg Casar won the U.S. Representative race against Republican Dan McQueen.
Casar garnered about 72.6% of votes, and McQueen received 27.4%.
A total of 53,212 people voted early in Comal County, or nearly 41% of the county’s registered voters.
Just over 57% of the county’s registered voters, or 74,574 people, cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, down from nearly 62% in the 2018 midterms.
“Comal County always turns out to vote,” Jaqua said. “It feels good when we can help people do that.”
