New Braunfels Utilities officials have announced road closures this week for Goodwin Lane and Farm-to-Market Road 306 as work continues on a pump station expansion and discharge line project.
The utility will close a section of Goodwin Lane at the Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest bound frontage road to install new water lines, beginning Tuesday through Thursday.
Vehicular traffic should expect sectional road closures each day. Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times. Plans call for the northbound section of the roadway to be closed on Tuesday. The southbound section of the road will be closed from Wednesday and Thursday. Daily closure times are planned for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The FM 306 Pump Station and Discharge Line Project will add much-needed capacity to meet the growing water supply demand for customers in the area,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s
communications and external affairs manager. “This project includes the installation of a 3.5 million gallons per day pumping capacity expansion at the existing FM 306 pump station and a new 36-inch water line replacing the current 18-inch water line.
According to Quidley, the project will also include a new 24-inch line replacing the existing 12-inch line along FM 306 from the FM 306 pump station site, down Goodwin Lane to the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Pebble Creek Run.
The expected completion date for the project is May 2023.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
