Comal County’s new public health and emergency operations center is expected to begin construction in October, architects told county officials on Thursday.
The $25.2 million project will expand the Goodwin Annex near Business 35 and Loop 337.
Michael La Nasa with Kirksey Architecture said the price tag includes about $800,000 to demolish the existing site.
“We are attempting to build on the northeast corner here so we can keep all of the operations of the current facility in the works while this facility is being built,” he said. “The gymnasium that is currently there will have to be removed in order to make room for the new building, but all other buildings will be fully operational during construction.”
Kirksey considered truck loading space, county department office layout, public access and warehouse storage when designing the two-story building design.
The Comal County Commissioners Court gave the go-ahead for the project to move into the construction documents phase.
The facility could be finished by the fall of 2024.
Comal County is also building a new 16-bed, $9.5 million mental health treatment facility at the corner of I-35 and Loop 337.
The agency has applied for state grants to provide about $1 million for emergency generators at both facilities.
