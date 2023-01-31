From barbecue and sushi to German and Mexican — there is something for everyone at this year’s annual Taste of the Town.
On Thursday evening ticket holders will wine and dine alongside some of the area’s biggest hot spots, with proceeds going toward the New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation.
Since 1999 the foundation has been working to create a better educational environment for students and teachers in the district.
“We are all about inspiring learning, enriching teaching and enhancing the opportunities for the teachers and students of NBISD,” said Reagan Parks, the foundation’s executive director.
As the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, Taste of the Town aims to introduce a perfect pairing to encourage the community to support learning.
Funds raised go toward grants that will be awarded to educators seeking to aid literacy through books and other materials, as well as help extracurricular programs purchase equipment such as instruments and fund field trips.
“It’s everything and anything that we can do to further enhance the learning of our students,” Parks said.
The foundation also takes a special interest in those just starting out.
“(Money raised) provides our new teachers who are new to the profession a grant for their classrooms to help them out in their first year,” Parks said.
To aid in their mission, the event is offering a smorgasbord of tasty options with roughly 40 restaurants providing samples.
“They will get to go around the room and sample bite-size tastes of each participant and restaurant that we have there that night featured, and fill their bellies full of yummy, scrumptious food — all while raising money for a great cause,” Parks said.
Taste of the Town invites food lovers to take part in pint-sized barbecue dishes from joints like The Big Bib BBQ, The Original Black’s Barbecue and Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q.
The event is hosting several Mexican and Mexican fusion style eateries such as Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill, Butcher Boy Tacos and Tamale Joe, along with Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen and Adobe Verde.
Local favorites like Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten, Giza Egyptian Eatery and The River House will also be in attendance — however, the menu will be a surprise.
Guests can sate their thirst with wine, spirits and brews from Dry Comal Creek Vineyards, New Braunfels Brewing Company, Southern Tapsters and more.
To top it off eventgoers can take part in sweets and baked goods from The Sweet Spot, Fluffy Cheeks Sweets Co. and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
As a cafeteria-style mini buffet complete with trays most haven’t seen since their school days, there is plenty to digest.
“(The trays) are our throwback to education because that’s what we’re raising money for,” Parks said.
While enjoying delicious foods and beverages, guests will be treated to performances by the New Braunfels High School jazz band, drumline and choir.
The evening will also feature a raffle and silent auction to raise even more money for the foundation working toward making the future of education just a little bit brighter.
Last year’s Taste of the Town raised about $100,000 and the foundation is looking for repeat success, and maybe even to exceed its goal.
Sponsors such as H-E-B, Cemex and Frost Bank are helping the organization achieve it.
One of the event’s biggest sponsors this year is the McKenna Foundation, which works to help advance the education foundation’s mission.
“The McKenna Foundation is proud to partner with them as they grant event proceeds to well-deserved teachers and programs that enrich the lives of our students every day,” said Alice Jewell, the McKenna Foundation’s CEO. “We are blessed to have educators with creativity and enthusiasm that brings something extra to the classroom and our kids.”
Taste of the Town starts Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $75 online at www.nbtasteofthetown.com or the day of for $85.
