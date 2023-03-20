Water is an integral part of everyday life, from taking a shower and flushing a toilet to the least favorite chore of some — dishwashing.
Although these tasks and habits are thought about daily, where the used water goes may not be.
For Lorenzo Herrera, a New Braunfels Utilities water line tech, wastewater is his everyday business.
In short, a water line tech’s responsibility is to help make sure wastewater can properly flow and collect where it needs to go.
Herrera has worked as a water line tech for 12 years after previously working in a different capacity with NBU.
After learning more about the job, the idea of working with a partner and cleaning daily appealed to him.
“Little personal information is I’m very OCD, and I like things clean,” Herrera said. “It’s just like a satisfaction for me cleaning the main … you can ask my partner … ‘Does Lorenzo like to keep the truck clean? Yes, we clean it daily.’ So this truck is already three years old, and it basically looks new; I get a lot of compliments.”
In fact, Herrera’s truck has often been used in the Comal County Fair parade.
Along with the truck being impressively clean, it’s equipped with all the tools Herrera and his partner need to conduct their job.
Herrera always has a partner with him, and a CCTV camera operator will follow the two to help with the maintenance process.
When checking mains, or major pipes located underneath the road, Herrera and his partner access them through manholes.
The work area will be coned off for safety before they start working.
Then, the two will inspect to see the size of the main in order to determine what size nozzle is needed and if vacuum tubes are needed.
The truck is equipped with a high-pressure system hose that is fitted with the proper nozzle to clean out debris in the main.
Cleaning out the main isn’t only essential to maintain flow, but it also allows the CCTV camera operator to check the main’s condition.
If the truck uses high-pressure water to clean out a main in a residential area, the sewer cleanouts also need to be opened.
Sewer cleanouts, usually located near the street, need to be opened in case cleaning out the main causes an increase in air pressure; opening the cleanouts allows for air buildup to escape.
The main culprits that cause problems in the mains, according to Herrera, are rags, wipes and grease.
Grease should be properly placed in grease bags or canisters and thrown away in the trash instead of thrown down the sink or flushed down the toilet.
This can cause the grease to build up inside the main and cause issues.
Additionally, rags and wipes can also be a problem; it’s important to throw away wipes, whether or not they claim to be flushable. Wipes don’t break down as easily as tissue and can cause issues at pump stations if not in the main itself.
Although these three are the more common causes of issues within the main, there is a more unconventional item that’s commonly found when cleaning the main.
“Ramen noodle packages,” Herrera said. “It’s a mystery. There are hundreds of them in there and all different kinds. To my knowledge, I don’t think anybody knows where they come from, but they are in there like crazy.”
Keeping the main clear of wipes and ramen noodle packages can be essential in protecting the water supply system; having sewage leak out of the mains is avoidable through the work of water line techs.
This is doubly important, since there are areas in New Braunfels that are in the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.
“In the 12 years that I’ve been here, I’ve seen a great improvement of maintaining our lines and upgrading our system — as you know, New Braunfels is growing so fast,” Herrera said. “I believe we’re doing a great job in that part.”
