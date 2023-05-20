We have now seen two weekends in a row here in Texas where gun violence has taken the lives of Texans, including young children. Saturday, May 6, at least nine more lost their lives tragically in a shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, TX. Several more remain hospitalized after being injured; at least four of those are listed in critical condition.
Following the shooting, Governor Abbott once again offered a statement asking for prayers for the victims and their families. Out of respect for our Governor, I decided to have a short, private conversation with God this morning asking for his help in ending these tragic mass shootings. Here is the answer he asked me to share.
“You are a foolish people. I gave you a few simple rules, including ‘Thou shalt not kill,’ and asking that you love your neighbor. Were those rules hard to understand or confusing? I gave you the power of free will allowing you to choose how to live and act toward others. Instead of acting responsibly, you chose not only to allow irresponsible and dangerous people access to dangerous weapons, but you continue to make it easier for those people to get guns without restrictions and openly carry them in public. What did you think was going to happen? Now you come to me asking for me to end a problem you caused and continue to make worse?”
“Have you not heard that ‘God helps those who help themselves?’ I gave you the power of free will. You can make better choices. You have the power to end these yourselves. Use your power of free will I gave to you and make better choices.”
