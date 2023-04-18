New Braunfels locals and visitors can celebrate the area’s natural wonders with several Earth Day events this weekend.
Headwaters at the Comal will host a free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
The location at 333 E. Klingemann St. is a former New Braunfels Utilities industrial site being restored to a native prairie and riverside education center.
Headwaters will have hands-on activities, scavenger hunts, take-home kits and plant giveaways to celebrate the day.
The Native Plant Society of Texas — New Braunfels Chapter will host a native plant sale at the event.
Fischer Park will host an Earth Day workshop from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road.
Elementary school-age children can make wildflower seed balls and homemade bird feeders, and plant seeds to take home.
Participants should pre-register at newbraunfels.gov/register or call the Fischer Park Nature Education Center at (830) 221-4378. Registration is $8.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will host stream cleanup events on Saturday for Geronimo and Alligator creeks from 9 a.m. to noon.
New Braunfels participants should meet at Oak Creek Elementary School at 3060 Goodwin Lane.
Seguin participants should meet at the Big Red Barn at 390 Cordova Rd.
Register at geronimocreek.org.
Organizers will serve free breakfast tacos and coffee and give participants safety instructions and trash pickup supplies.
Rockin’ R River Rides will host a free, family-friendly river cleanup on Saturday at 1405 Gruene Light Road at 10 a.m.
Participants must pre-register online. Rockin’ R will provide tubes, rafts, paddleboards and trash bags.
Valeo Chiropractic will host a cleanup event at Cypress Bend Park at 503 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels on Sunday, April 23, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Participants should pre-register on Facebook.
