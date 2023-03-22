Gloria R. Lagunas, age 78, passed from this life Saturday, March 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Gloria was born May 16, 1944 in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Jose and Maria Rodriguez. She grew up in New Braunfels before meeting the love of her life Jose H. Lagunas. They married on June 19, 1960 in New Braunfels, Texas. They had 3 children and in 1976 they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where they continued to raise their family.
She was preceded in death by her, husband Jose H. Lagunas and son, Rojelio R. (Roger) Lagunas.
Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Libby husband, Jeff, Romelia Mendoza husband Ricardo. Five brothers, Lee Rodriguez, of New Braunfels; Jesse Rodriguez, of Grand Prairie; Ray Rodriguez, of Godley; George Rodriquez, of Grand Prairie; Rudy Rodriguez, of Grand Prairie; Sister, Virginia (Gina) Rosales, of New Braunfels; Sister in-laws Mary Rodriguez of Godley; and Carrie Rodriguez of Fort Worth; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She also had many nephews, nieces and friends that she loved dearly.
A life that touches others goes on endlessly. Her life was a blessing; her memory, a treasure. You will live forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.