Perhaps the greatest skill that comes with being a treasure hunter is knowing how to look for the story behind the find.
For more than 30 years, John Rightmire has been collecting the treasures and stories that are not only important to him, but also to the city of New Braunfels, his wife Vickie, and even local breweries.
His self-published book, “Suds and Sodas: The Bottlers and Breweries of New Braunfels” provides a look at the early years of the town based on the various types of bottles and other artifacts that John has collected through the years.
The passion started years ago.
“My brother and I would dig up old bottles in the neighborhoods where we lived,” John explained.
After retiring from the US Air Force (he also writes about using his sleuthing skills in Okinawa) at age 39, John returned to his hometown in 1991. He has since spent much of his time researching the history of the local area. He also continued his childhood pastime of collecting old bottles, some of which he acquired from the Downtown Antique Mall.
John, the treasure expert, knew that if he wanted to get a call from Vickie Anderson, the assistant manager at the time, when new items arrived at the mall, that he might need to bring a treasure to her as well.
“Every time I received a call, I would stop and pick up chocolate-covered cherries to bring to the mall,” he explained.
It worked out — in more ways than John expected. He had resigned himself to the fact that he would be a lifelong bachelor; but eventually that all changed, and the two are now married.
“Suds and Sodas” includes a chapter on prohibition, including photos of detailed illustrative advertisements and postcards from the early 1900s — both for and against Texas remaining a dry state.
A 1910 postcard reveals the dangers of drunk driving, displaying a man in a top hat behind the wheel drinking a glass of champagne and accompanied by a woman in Victorian dress. There is a large skull on the radiator and the caption reads: “The Pace That Kills.”
John writes that a popular saying in the area among those campaigning to abolish prohibition was: “Only near beer is here, but real beer is near here.”
He also included a history of the New Braunfels Brewing Co. including the time a plane crashed into the building.
Readers will find a chapter on the soda bottling history in New Braunfels, including a guide on how to date soda bottles. The earliest soda bottles were sealed with a cork, John wrote.
The book also includes information on the Ed Naegelin bottled soda water company (behind Naegelin’s Bakery) and St. John Bottling Works (John Sippel). An early advertisement in the New Braunfels Zeitung in 1883 advertised several flavors of soda from the Naegelin company — including lemon, strawberry, raspberry, vanilla, ginger, sarsaparilla, and pineapple.
St. John Bottling Works advertised a specialty, Cherry Phosphate; and a 1923 advertisement displayed the cost of 5 cents for a bottle of Coca-Cola.
John said there is more to come. He hasn’t really touched on the bottle history of drugstores and dairies, which he hopes to write about in an upcoming volume.
“Suds and Sodas” is available at the Downtown Antique Mall, or by sending an email to Vickie at vickierightmire@yahoo.com. (Book price starts at $34.)
