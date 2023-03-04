Gilbert John Arriaga entered into rest on February 25, 2023 at the age of 81 in Floresville, Texas. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas on January 29, 1942 to Juan and Flavia Arriaga.
He served in United States Airforce and was a proud veteran. He had a wonderful spirit with no malice for anyone and was liked and cared about by all who knew him.
He is survived by many cousins and one aunt.
He has returned to his Father in heaven and is resting in peace. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, with an Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
