A delegation from Germany on a week-long visit through Texas and Louisiana called on New Braunfels Tuesday.
The group, participating in the 7th Political Battleground Study Tour, a program of the Congressional Study Group on Germany, made the afternoon stop while traveling from Austin to San Antonio.
The biennial Battleground Study Tour immerses a high-level, cross-sectoral German delegation, giving them a first-hand look at the issues, candidates and politics of the American electoral system on a local and regional level.
The delegates visited Honors Hall at the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, where they heard from Mayor Rusty Brockman, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and New Braunfels Utilities CEO and Chamber Board Chair Ian Taylor before moving over to the Sophienburg Museum for a tour.
Leading the group was the former Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany, Sigmar Gabriel, who relayed to the Herald-Zeitung what the delegation had learned during their visit to the Lone Star State.
“Many of us learned that there is a long German history in Texas,” Gabriel said. “I don’t think very many people in Germany know this. Of course, we had to go to New Braunfels, where it was one of the starting points for incoming Germans at that time. Secondly, how different shaded the (state) is. In Germany and in Europe, when you say you’re going to Texas, everybody thinks about the oil and gas industry, but it’s much more. It’s a high tech (state) and so these different pictures of Texas will come home with us. By the way, people are absolutely friendly, and there’s been great hospitality.”
All delegates are members of the Berlin-based Atlantik-Brücke — a prominent non-profit and non-partisan association dedicated to strengthening exchanges between politics and business.
“We’ve got a lot to learn from this group because they are a large group from Germany,” Brockman told the Herald-Zeitung. “Plus, they are also involved in business, in chambers of commerce around Germany and around the world, Rotary International and education. Many of them have been educated in universities in the U.S. and furthered their education in Germany. They travel — they’ve been in China or the Holy Land. They’ve been to many countries around Europe. What we hope to learn from them is, what do you do, and how can we partner with something they may be working on?”
The delegation was diverse in terms of make-up — there were several senior members of the German Parliament traveling along with the group, as well as C-suite and director-level representatives from the corporate sector and key voices from civil society.
The Congressional Study Group on Germany was launched in 1983 as a forum for current U.S. congressional and foreign leaders to candidly discuss the vital issues of the day, to strengthen transatlantic relationships and allow leaders to develop deeper understandings of our allies abroad.
It organizes annual study tours to Germany for members of the U.S. Congress and senior congressional staff to meet their legislative counterparts, facilitates the annual Congress-Bundestag Seminar and hosts German legislators and other leaders in America for its Election Battleground program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.