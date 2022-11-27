The German-American Society was founded in 1978 by Dr. Hugo and Beulah Engelhardt, Dr. Verne and Helga Schmidt and W. Frank and Helgard Suhr.
We met at the Suhr residence and planned the first meeting, at which Dr. Schmidt agreed to be the first president.
The next meeting was held at the Bavarian Village, and many people attended.
Now after 44 years, this society has 150 members, and is very involved in preserving the German culture and history in New Braunfels.
We participate in the Wein-und Sängerfest, Caroling at the Plaza, and Wassailfest to raise money.
In 1986, Jerome Novotny and Helgard Suhr started a Wurstfest booth.
Jerome painted German crests and the Society sold German souvenirs, hat pins, chocolate, Gummi Bears, Advent Calendars, t-shirts, song books, cook books and more.
We generated money to donate funds to the Sophienburg Museum, Conservation Society, Heritage Society, Mid- Texas Symphony, Historic Outdoor Art Gallery, Brauntex Theatre and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County.
The German-American Society supports for many years other organizations, like the Gemischter Chor Harmonie.
This choir was founded in 1937, and continues the German Heritage through songs. When Germans settled in New Braunfels in 1845, they started the first singing groups by 1850.
The Gemischter Chor continues this tradition. Every year the Kinderchor Edelweiss receives funds to promote German music. Mary Irwin is the director. The children’s choir was founded by Lottie Wuk from Germany, and other leaders were Velva Jean Fischer, Sandra Guenther, Helgard Suhr, Pearly Sowell and her son David Smith.
The choir performs at functions throughout the year. Many years ago Mr. and Mrs. Heberling, while visiting Germany, saw beautiful May Poles and asked the German Society to build one in New Braunfels.
A local “Maibaum” committee took action with funding from the German American-Society, and the result stands in front of Gate 1 at the Wurstfest grounds on Landa Street.
As soon as the German-American Society was started, they held a Mardi Gras Party (Maskenball), which became an annual event.
It is an old Teutonic tradition coming from Germany.
Thanks to Hermann Seele for starting the Kinder Maskenball parade. The Society has been a sponsor for many years.
Under the umbrella of the German-American Society, the German folks dance group “Die Fröhliche Tanzgruppe” was founded in 2014 by Helgard Suhr Hollis.
The group receives financial help from the Society, which allows payment for a teacher and the rent. The dance group performs at the Societies’ meetings, Wurstfest, Folkfest and at Oktoberfest in Boerne and Fredericksburg.
The local Steuben Society honors Baron von Steuben, a Prussian soldier who helped General Washington to defeat the British in the war of Independence.
This society’s members work one day at the Wurstfest booth and receive money for their projects.
The Steuben members have two projects that keep German traditions alive.
They make Schultüten (school cones) and distribute them to first graders.
They also go to the schools and bring candy and fruit for the students, while telling them about St. Nikolaus.
Anyone interested in joining the German-American Society may do so by contacting the president of the Society, Eric Tennyson at 830-221-8025.
