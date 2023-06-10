Geraldine Anne Uecker (Gigi) was born to Benno and Erna Grosgebauer in New Braunfels, TX on November 23, 1936. She passed from this life surrounded by her family on June 7, 2023 at the age of 86 in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benno and Erna Grosgebauer, her husband, Vernon Uecker, and her son, Bradley James Uecker.
Geraldine is survived by her son, Jeffrey Todd & wife, Maria Anne Uecker of Corpus Christi, Sherri Lin & husband, Christopher Garth Weinstock of Thousand Oaks, CA; grandchildren, Kathryn and John Becker, Robert Uecker, all of Dallas, Charlie Uecker of Corpus Christi, Halley Weinstock of Windsor, CO, Madison Weinstock of Richmond, VA and Meredith Weinstock of Thousand Oaks, California.
Geraldine graduated from New Braunfels High School where she met and fell in love with her future husband. She married Vernon Uecker on August 18, 1956. Mom enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, gardening, and spending time at the farm and lake house. Her biggest passion was TCU athletics, especially football.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished every moment with her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and great grandson.
Special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at The Trinity Terrace Memory Care Unit.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Procession will follow for burial at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Geraldine Uecker to Faith Lutheran Church, 4551 Southwest Blvd., Ft. Worth, TX 76116.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.