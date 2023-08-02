Gerald Dean Lewing Bales, aka Jr

Gerald Dean Lewis Bales, aka, Jr, went back to God on July 1, 2023. He was born July 19, 1986. He is survived by his son Jerry James Bales, the light of his life, JJ’s Mom Angel Williams, and JJ’s Grandmother Jennifer Best, all of Evansville, Indiana. Gerald leaves his Mother Jackie Schmelkin, his big sister Cassandra Fogarty, his other big sister Rebecca Eklund, and Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins on both sides of his family.

