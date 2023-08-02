Gerald Dean Lewis Bales, aka, Jr, went back to God on July 1, 2023. He was born July 19, 1986. He is survived by his son Jerry James Bales, the light of his life, JJ’s Mom Angel Williams, and JJ’s Grandmother Jennifer Best, all of Evansville, Indiana. Gerald leaves his Mother Jackie Schmelkin, his big sister Cassandra Fogarty, his other big sister Rebecca Eklund, and Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins on both sides of his family.
Uncle Jr is also survived by his nephews Andrew Fogarty, Daniel Fogarty, Caleb Eklund, Donavan Eklund and his niece Aubrey Eklund. He is following his Granddad and Grandmother Barnett and Bernadine Bales, along with his Dad Jerry Bales to that better place where our souls never die.
Last and certainly not least Gerald leaves friends behind, too many to name here but you know who you are. Special friends Connie Hayes, Michael Ann Vestal, Harold Lizana, Nate Kneupper, Jason Woolridge, Sandra Maggiani, Connie Stevenson, Dib Waldrip, and Wade Arledge are mentioned here for their loyalty and support, they too saw Gerald’s light shine.
Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid.
Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.
Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
Matthew 5, the Sermon on the Mount
Gerald was a fighter, and lived a life full of passion and excitement; he was a seeker after truth, knowledge, and understanding along his path, he did love a challenge. Jr was a generous soul on all levels, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, both people and critters, strangers and friends. His path was not always an easy one, and he knew that nothing worth having is always easy. His struggle is over now.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on August 5, at the 24 Club on Eikel Street, pot luck, since Jr did love to eat. Please honor his memory by donations to the Challenge Court of Comal County, the 24 Club of New Braunfels, AARF, or any charity of your choice.
