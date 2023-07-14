A new Texas law that bans gender-affirming care for minors is now being challenged in court.
Several groups filed a lawsuit on July 13 against the state of Texas, the state Office of the Attorney General, the state Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Medical Board.
The plaintiffs in Loe v. Texas allege Senate Bill 14 removes “access to safe, effective and medically necessary treatment” for transgender Texas children.
Plaintiffs include five Texas families of transgender youth, three doctors, and two LGBTQ organizations.
Gov. Abbott signed SB14 into law in June.
The law bans certain procedures and treatments “for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria” for Texans under the age of 18.
Children who began treatments before June 1 must wean off the medication.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, led the legislation in the Texas Senate this year.
The New Braunfels Republican said the law protects well-meaning parents and their children from what she referred to as a “cottage industry” of gender transition treatments.
“Our children need counseling and love, not blades and drugs,” Campbell said.
Campbell, an emergency room physician, raised concerns about the treatments’ long-term effects.
“I think parents are doing the best they can,” she said. “They want to keep their child from committing suicide, and they feel that this is the only thing to do.”
Campbell said the “experimental treatments” are medically unnecessary.
She likened the rise in gender-affirming care for minors to a social contagion.
The law is slated to go into effect on Sept. 1.
In a legal document spanning more than 300 pages, the suit argues the new Texas law discriminates against transgender youth by denying medications that are available to others.
The suit represents five families of transgender youth diagnosed with gender dysphoria who take puberty blockers or hormones.
Those families said the law would harm their children.
One of the doctors suing the state is an Air Force veteran and pediatric endocrinologist at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
The doctor treats transgender adolescents with puberty-delaying drugs and hormone therapy.
He also treats cisgender patients who have abnormal puberty conditions.
The doctor alleges the new law forces “the impossible decision to either violate his oath as a physician by disregarding his patients’ medical needs and inflicting needless suffering, or violate the law, putting his medical license and his livelihood at risk.”
Doctors in the lawsuit said patients’ “mental health will suffer” because of the law.
Thursday’s lawsuit in District Court in Travis County was not unexpected.
Plaintiffs are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, Lambda Legal, the Transgender Law Center and two law firms.
Groups have filed similar legal action against bans in other states.
In at least three states, the restrictions are on hold because of legal challenges.
(1) comment
Good on Dr. Campbell. Other doctors believe the ban will lead to negative consequences for “transgender” (???) children’s mental health.” How about getting them psychiatric care, then?
“Nah let’s cut their genitalia off, it’s genius.”
While we’re at it, let’s affirm anorexic patients by prescribing Orlistat and liposuction.
I’m calling it, this’ll be looked on in the future as malpractice to the highest degree.
Maybe it’s because psychiatry doesn’t pay out relatively as much as plastic surgery, or endocrinology can? These psychiatric patients are nothing but big dollar signs to surgeons.
