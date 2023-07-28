Every summer, music lovers gather in Gruene for Geezerfest — an annual celebration of good folks, good times, and good tunes.
On Thursday, Geezerfest donated $10,000 in event proceeds to the Randy Rogers Family Foundation.
In turn, the foundation donated all of that money to the Community Endowment for the Arts Fund to be used for arts grants in New Braunfels.
Geezerfest organizers celebrated the donation at Gruene Grove on Thursday with members of the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council.
Texas country music icon Randy Rogers started the family foundation with his wife Chelsea.
Rogers said he wants this donation to help local arts programs that may not receive as much funding as programs in major cities like San Antonio or Austin.
“I live here in this community, and I’m raising my children in this community, and it’s important for me that the money we raise in these events stays in the community,” he said.
The Randy Rogers Family Foundation also donates money to local organizations such as the Crisis Center of Comal County and Connections Individual and Family Services.
“I feel like I have an opportunity and a responsibility as a musician, as a father, as a contributor to our little neck of the woods to raise as much money as I can, help as many people as I can and make a difference here,” Rogers said.
The Geezerfest event on July 14 and 15 at Gruene Grove raised money with a silent auction, music set sponsorships, merchandise sales and an online fundraising page.
Paul “Red” Dvorak, one of the Geezerfest organizers, said the event began as an idea on an online message board.
“It was just a group of friends who wanted to get together and listen to good music,” Dvorak said. “From there, it grew and grew.”
The initial gatherings were held at Oma Gruene’s Secret Garden, the property that is now Gruene Grove.
This year’s event featured a packed lineup of artists including Slim Bawb and the Fabulous Stumpgrinders, Jamie Lin Wilson and Drew Kennedy.
“We just have a great time every year,” Dvorak said.
Geezerfest has previously donated proceeds to Pink Heart Funds, CASA and the Crisis Center.
