Gary Elwood Ball was born July 24, 1957 in Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas to Wallace and Betty (nee Elwood) Ball. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1975, attended Texas A&M, UT Arlington and UT Dallas before receiving his degree in Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1994.
Gary had a loving and caring spirit and enjoyed joking around with his family and friends and also discussing Bible scriptures. He loved playing golf with his brothers and hunting with the family. He was an avid lover of music, movies and sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and Texas Aggies. He would reminisce about his teenage years as a lifeguard at Landa Park Pool and talk about everything construction from his years as Owner and General Contractor for G.E. Ball Construction.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Sean Manley.
He is survived by brothers, Jeff (Julie) Ball of Houston, Jack (Cindy) Ball of Austin and sister, Jan (Mike) Manley of New Braunfels. Also his nieces and nephews, Steve (Maggie) Ball of Houston, Christy (Trey) Haverty of Dallas, Kayla Ball of Austin, Kamri (Garrett) Notzon of San Antonio, Kade Ball of Austin, Ethan (Kaylee) Manley of New Braunfels and Grace Manley of New Braunfels as well as six great-nieces and nephews.
Gary’s family would like to thank the EMT’s of Fire Station No. 2 in New Braunfels, the staff at Christus Santa Rosa, Comal County Precinct 3 Judge Mike Rust and his staff, everyone at Miller and Miller Insurance, the New Braunfels Humane Society and Zoeller Funeral Home for all their loving care and understanding.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Braunfels SPCA, 3353 Morningside Drive, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 or the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, 401 West CoII Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
A Memorial Gathering will take place Thursday, August 3, 2023, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home.
Messages and condolences may be posted to the Zoeller Funeral Home webpage at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com.
