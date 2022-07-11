A library card, a woman’s cookbook from 2010 and a police badge — these are just a few of the many trinkets and memorabilia buried within the Garden Ridge time capsule.
As a continuation of its 50th anniversary celebration, the city of Garden Ridge decided to capture bits and pieces of history that represent the people who call it home and place it underground to be unearthed 25 years from now.
“We need to know what our history is,” said Garden Ridge City Library Director Linda Crosland. “I think people need to have a little inkling as to where they came from and where we came from.”
Garden Ridge’s time capsule was just one of the many ways that the city celebrated its 50 year history.
Additional festivities consisted of an expanded version of the city’s annual Fourth of July bash, which included a parade, train rides and a patriotic costume contest, and later that day, a ’70s-themed rager complete with covers of classic rock songs from Mothership and a light show.
The anniversary celebrations, which were a year in the making, were made possible by the hard work of Garden Ridge’s volunteer force and the money raised for the festivities. The dedication of the community ensured the success of both events, making it the largest event in the city’s history with record turnouts.
“We’re a small community,” Garden Ridge Mayor Robb Erickson said. “The word gets out pretty quick, especially if someone’s in need. The volunteer lifeblood of Garden Ridge can mobilize very quickly to help people out.”
Garden Ridge’s incorporation date of July 6, 1972 played an important role in the ’70s motif, including the merchandise released for the city’s anniversary.
T-shirts, color changing cups and popsockets bearing the year of the city’s founding written in psychedelic font were among the items created for the occasion and added to the time capsule.
The anniversary merchandise joined contributions from several departments in Garden Ridge, including the Garden Ridge Police Department, who supplied a packet filled with old photos and police gear, and the city library.
Also placed inside the capsule was a notebook containing a brief history of the city with pictures, a packet of flyers and small souvenirs from the anniversary celebrations, which included a recent article printed in the Herald-Zeitung, and a COVID-19 kit, which people hope remains underground.
“This is a collection of historical information and mementos that capture the experiences of a community and preserve it for the next generation,” Crosland said.
The time capsule began its ceremonial burial on Friday during a commemorative celebration with members of the community, local government officials and Comal County representatives such as members from the Comal Master Gardeners Association in attendance.
The Comal Master Gardeners Association played an important part in the ceremony with the fruits of their labor serving as the scenic backdrop for the location of the time capsule’s burial, which rests in the garden the association helped build in front of the city library.
Before the ceremony concluded and the shoveling began, Crosland shared a poem she had written to mark the occasion that demonstrates the pride of the city of Garden Ridge, the characteristics of the city and the tight knit community of people who live inside its humble boundaries.
“We’re small,” Crosland said. “We’re never going to be famous outside of Comal County, but we are proud of our city.”
