A Garden Ridge man was sentenced on Dec. 6 to more than 17 years in federal prison for distribution of images and videos of child sexual abuse.
Kyle Ross Rivers, age 38, was working at a residential autism treatment center at the time of his arrest by the FBI at a San Antonio hotel in August 2020.
The Department of Justice said that his former place of employment is not part of the public record.
Rivers had sent the explicit material to an undercover agent through a messaging app.
He pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.
Investigators found thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material in Rivers’ possession.
Michael Lahrman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, said that none of the children Rivers worked with were depicted in that material.
“There is no information indicating he photographed any of the children related to his employment,” Lahrman said.
U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery sentenced Rivers at the San Antonio Federal Courthouse on Dec. 6.
In addition to his 210-month prison sentence, Rivers was also sentenced to 10 years supervised release and ordered to pay $30,000 total in restitution to six victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.