A team of pint sized dancers from Illusion Dance Center in New Braunfels are attempting to dance their way to the top at the Showstopper Southern Finals held in Orlando, Florida this summer — but they need a little help from the community to get there.
On Friday, May 20, Rockin R River Rides is hosting the mini dance team for a fundraising event to get them through the week long competition near Disney.
This is the first year that the six-member dance team has qualified to compete in a national competition and they managed the feat during the team’s first year in existence.
The team made up of four- to six-year-old dancers has been practicing a few times a week to perfect their craft and has competed on the stage at three regional competitions this year — Hall of Fame Dance Challenge, Rainbow Dance Competition and Showstopper Regionals in San Antonio, which was the performance that helped qualify them for the national competition.
“They're (hard working and talented) for being such little girls,” said Ivania Hill, whose daughter is part of the team. “They're very dedicated — they go in, they practice and they have fun. I've loved seeing the connection that these girls have made with each other and the friendships that they have.”
The Showstopper Southern Finals is being held during the first week of July at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Florida where the girls will have to wait their turn to perform “Tiki Tiki Room,” a tap number, and a jazz routine to “Hot, Hot, Hot.”
While the sport of dancing is known to be a fun one, it can also be extremely pricey, which is why when the team made the roster for the national competition some families began to worry about the costs associated with the trip.
When Mack Armstrong caught wind of the situation over financing the girls’ trip to Florida, he knew he had to step in and do something about it. Armstrong’s solution to the problem was to hold a fundraiser, but not just any fundraiser, a jeep-themed dance bash out on the river.
“We just thought it was such a shame that they got invited, and the girls don't realize that they can't go because their parents can't afford the trip,” Armstrong said. “All they know is they worked their little butts off, they got invited and they're not going to get to go. I just felt like that was a shame, so we're just gonna do what we can do to help get them there.”
With the help of the New Braunfels Jeep group and Rockin R, the evening fundraiser will have carnival games, face painting, bounce houses and hair color stations. The event will have plates of barbecue available, themed baskets up for raffle, a bake sale and a corhnole contest with proceeds and donations going to help support the team.
Armstrong and his Jeep group will be hosting the cornhole competition with a $20 entry fee, and the top teams will get a cash prize and gift cards. Those wishing to participate in the tournament can register in advance using the Scoreholio app or sign up in–person the day of the contest.
Entertainment for the event will consist of the dancers performing, a Jeep contest, which the dancers will be judging, Jeep stacking and a possible dance-off between members of the Jeep group and the mini team.
“Having the community out there and supporting them just means the world to us and to them,” said Hall, who has also been a part of the fundraising planning. “As a mom, it shows me that I'm not alone. It's hard trying to figure out how I'm gonna get my daughter to Disney… it really just shows that they care and they're willing to help us even though things are just so (expensive) right now.”
The fundraiser kicks off at Rockin R River Rides in Gruene at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20 with festivities ending at midnight. For more information about the fundraiser or questions about the cornhole tournament contact Mack Armstrong at severien78@yahoo.com.
