The 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend returned to pre-COVID-19 numbers of arrests and citations issued by Comal County law enforcement agencies, mainly to increased enthusiasts partying on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.
New Braunfels Police Department totaled 12 driving while intoxicated arrests during the period that began at midnight Friday and ended just after midnight Tuesday. NBPD arrested 11 on public intoxication charges nine on drug charges, five on evading and/or resisting and five on assault charges.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted five DWI arrests, with three arrests each for public intoxication and drug possession, three on evading and/or resisting, and one for assault causing bodily injury. Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens arrested two for boating while intoxicated and one charged with DWI.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said NBPD issued 55 river-related citations on Saturday, 120 on Sunday and another 32 on Monday, mostly for parking violations (19 on Saturday, 89 on Sunday and 28 on Monday) and violating ordinances banning disposable containers and cooler-size limits on the rivers within city limits (26 total).
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said CCSO responded to 737 service calls during the period, including 27 at River Road locations. County agencies, including constable’s offices, issued hundreds of written and verbal warnings and combined on a handful of other arrests, mostly for outstanding warrants.
River Road crash update
Authorities had more information on a man transported to an area hospital after his SUV drove off a Guadalupe River bridge early Monday morning.
Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said his crews responded to the crash at River Road’s second crossing just after midnight. He said bystanders pulled the lone occupant from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.
Smith said CCSO responded to the 6700 block of River Road at 12:18 a.m. after a caller reported a Ford Expedition had plunged into the river at the location.
“Witnesses at the scene were able to get the occupant out of vehicle at approximately 12:22 a.m., she said. “The driver did not show signs of intoxication.”
Mikel and Smith said the 22-year-old man from San Antonio was taken to Christus-New Braunfels Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Comal Towing retrieved the vehicle from the river, Smith said.
Plane crash update
CCSO identified the hometowns and ages of those taken to a San Antonio hospital following Saturday night’s crash of their airplane on approach to the Canyon Lake airport.
Smith said a 39-year-old man from Tuxedo, New York, and a 38-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, both of Canyon Lake, were transported to San Antonio’s University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into a tree at the end of the runway at Canyon Lake’s Hancock Airport just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Federal Aviation Administration authorities confirmed the crash and said the agency is investigating. Smith said deputies received the call at 6:23 p.m. and left the scene at 9:04 p.m. after the plane’s occupants were transported to the hospital by ground EMS.
An FAA official said the agency will release additional information after investigators verify the plane’s registration number.
