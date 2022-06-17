In 2018, when commissioners approved $5 million to upgrade countywide wireless communications through the Comal County Wide Radio System Project, they didn’t dream a two-year project would turn into nearly four years.
The idea was to add communications towers and update equipment that would connect the county’s cities, law enforcement and fire protection agencies, emergency services districts and school districts with each other. On Thursday, commissioners begrudgingly approved $15,100 more for installations of Ethernet capabilities to the prime tower site in the Garden Ridge area and extend the contracted completion date until Dec. 31, 2022.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Hagg, a former Department of Public Safety lawman and the court’s unofficial project liaison, has long been critical of Motorola’s customer service and extended delays to complete a project that has ballooned by nearly $1,000,000.
“The cost is nothing we can really control,” he said. “But I have issues extending the project past the end of the year.”
The county got a $200,000-plus discount on the initial deal, which totaled $4.791 million in a lease and cost agreement that projected spending at $5 million.
Haag said he and Sheriff Mark Reynolds have met with Motorola representatives several times, most recently in a phone call last week. Both questioned the company on yet another delay that has hampered the project since commissioners approved the initial contract in November 2018.
The Comal County Wide Radio System Project officially launched on Jan. 1, 2019 and was expected to take 2½ to 3 years to finish.
COVID-19, site availability for towers, trunking shelters and other equipment, design changes, supply chain issues, and most recently inflation increased costs and kept pushing back finish dates from December 2020 until the end of this year.
“We stressed, heavily, that this has gone on way too long,” Haag said. “Dec. 31st is too long — and I’m going to get started again on (constantly) calling them — and this time I’m going to be much harder questioning them than I have been.”
There is another change order expected with the project, which now stands at $5.681 million.
“I’m not happy with their customer service,” Haag said. “We have frequency issues that we’re still dealing with that, the next change order for the towers in the western half of the county (Bulverde) … they’re dragging their feet with that.
“We should have had this radio system up and running a long time ago.”
Commissioners will receive 2022 budget requests from department heads next week. They will have two weeks to review them before County Judge Sherman Krause’s budget workshop on July 14.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. next Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. The meeting will be live-streamed to the public; to access the video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
