Those familiar with the Gruene Hat Company should be happy to hear that Gruene Boot Company is now open.
The boot company, connected to the original hat building, opened on March 1 — five days before Gruene Hat Company’s fourth anniversary.
Cody Courtney, the owner and founder of both companies, began his western apparel journey in the late 2010s.
Courtney and his wife traveled to Colorado and similar locations with many hat stores; they eventually met a man who made custom hats.
Courtney didn’t know anyone who made hats around New Braunfels, so he decided to take up the hobby.
“It was received well,” Courtney said. “I had a lot of support, and it became kind of like a hobby, and that hobby manifested into a cowboy hat shop for four years now, and now the boot store.”
He began selling custom cowboy hats from his home and made around 100. However, the price point for the hats wasn’t marketable with the local demographic in Courtney’s eyes, and his ultimate goal was to provide a full-service hat shop.
After some research, he and his wife realized that no hat stores existed in the Gruene area.
“[It was] pretty shocking to me with the culture and everything around here, like the rich western cowboy culture,” Courtney said. “We … just kind of felt like it was this missing piece to such a historic town.”
In 2019, Courtney and his wife opened up Gruene Hat Company, just down the road from Gruene Hall.
Four years later, the couple opened up Gruene Boot Company.
The idea of opening a boot store to accompany the hat store had been something Courtney had wanted to do for a while, but he felt the hat company was in a stable enough position to finally make it a reality.
Both the hat company and the boot store offer a range of customization options; in fact, the hat store has an industrial steamer by the front door to help shape the hats.
Although the boots’ shape cannot be changed, branding customizations are still available.
Tentatively, the grand opening for Gruene Boot Company is set for April 1. Those who stop by in person until then can be added to a raffle that includes a merch bundle with two $50 gift cards for both stores, brand stickers, T-shirts and more.
Gruene Hat Company and Gruene Boot Company are located at 1601 Hunter Road in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.