Professor emeritus Dennis Patrick Slattery’s recent column, “Retribution or reconciliation,” opens with an insightful pronouncement of what is happening in our “up-is-down” and “down-is-up” culture. He states, “In today’s national atmosphere many forms of illusion ferment that do not square with a shared sense of what is real.” “Amen” to Mr. Slattery speaking on behalf of the doctrine of truth.
We take a daily sojourn through a cultural house of mirrors, reflecting on what is real and what is imagined. Unfortunately, denying scientific truths and creating convenient social constructs for accommodating any social behavior is becoming commonplace. Please do not assume that I am transphobic. I am not. I am pro-women.
People often use the terms “sex” and “gender” interchangeably. Not only is this incorrect, but it also needs to be clarified by the definition of terms. Sex refers to biological and physical differences, while gender is how people identify. To conflate the two is inappropriate because sex and gender are indeed different from one another.
“What is a woman?” I did not realize that this burning question was one of the great anthropological mysteries of the universe. Unfortunately, many people freeze up when asked that question. They fear being targeted as social-media pariahs if they do not conform to woke ideology. Rather than asking an academic or Supreme Court nominee, “What is a woman?” perhaps heterosexual males are a more informed source. I doubt you will find any such stammering confusion mumbled by them.
I delayed writing this column to give the feminist community time to rally in defense of women’s rights. Sadly, the cavalry never came over the hill. I went to the National Organization for Women (NOW) website to see what action they are taking in fighting for the rights of all women. Unfortunately, nothing on their site remotely hints at supporting women and girls in the face of biological men simultaneously destroying women’s sports and the hopes and dreams of millions of female athletes.
“LGBTQIA+ Rights” as stated in part on NOW’s website:
“NOW is committed to fighting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in all areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, health services, child custody, and military policies.”
“NOW is committed to fighting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity….” That is problematic. When given a choice between protecting the rights of women or the rights of men who believe they are women, who will NOW support? They cannot do both. And what of the indignity being heaped upon women for simply being female and aspiring to be wives and mothers? Where is NOW’s outrage over these abuses?
“Transgenderism” suggests a transition from one sex to the other. I cannot change my biological sex. All the transplantation and amputation surgeries at my disposal will never change me from male to female. Only through gender appropriation could I even make the outrageous claim to be a “woman.”
Cultural justification requires new terminology and labeling to support people with gender dysphoria who may want to change how they express their gender identity, and I understand that. I support them in making their own choices. However, evolving gender expression does not alter biological sex.
I believe everyone should lead the authentic life they imagine for themselves. God gave us free will to do so. Galatians 5:13, “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” I believe that. And having free will, I reject the delusion that men can choose to become female or that women can choose to become male.
While not as distasteful as being called a “menstruating” or “birthing” person, labeling a biological woman as “cis-gendered” is insensitive. That adjective does not change the fact that they are women — adult human females. Labeling attempts to define the difference between biological women and those who consider themselves “women” by declaration, ignoring their birth sex. Is that label helpful in distinguishing between “biological” females and the many fluid gender identities? Transgender, not cisgender, creates the difference. Cis women are female. There is no effort to normalize biological females as women. Genesis 1:27 tells us, “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” God has established what a woman is.
A woman is NOT a young male posing as a female impersonator. Wearing a breastless sports bra and spandex leggings with a bulge while doing calisthenics is not celebrating women. The insightful marketing team for Nike women’s sportswear brings that crass mockery of womanhood front and center. And it is neither cute nor clever; it is condescending and insulting.
Tolerance can quickly turn to cowardice if it keeps us from saying what we think. So instead, be respectfully bold and peacefully courageous in sharing your opinion. Everyone has legal and moral standards by which they live. We are all free to choose our own path.
Love your neighbor as yourself. Listen to your heart. Join the conversation.
Isaiah 7:9 reminds us, “If you do not stand firm in your faith, you will not stand at all.”
