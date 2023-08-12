Frisk

Ron Frisk is a guest columnist and a Comal County resident.

Angel Studios recently released “Sound of Freedom,” a motion picture exposing the child sex trafficking and prostitution industry operating worldwide. It depicts real-world events exposing the hellish reality for millions of children trapped in a web of sexual humiliation and unspeakable depravity.

The movie is well presented, but the subject matter is disturbing and heartbreaking. The inherent cruelty of child abuse and sexual exploitation in our fallen world is the foulest evil. The misery these children are subjected to is mind-numbing.

Michael Hart

"God's children are not for sale" is a pretty loaded statement. Most obvious is that a loving God would never have created a world where he knew his creation would turn out to be so cruel. Either God didn't know how his creation would turn out or he is entirely complicit in the cruelty and depravity that exists in this world, or much more likely, there is no completely loving God, or even more likely yet, no god at all. If a potter creates an ugly pot, there can only be one possibility on who to blame. We not being creations solves the evil god creator dilemma, quite gracefully.

