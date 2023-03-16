I read an article printed under “TEXAS NEWS” in our newspaper on March 7. I scanned it and gave it little scrutiny. But something nagged me to reread it. When I did, I was embarrassed by my nonchalance and intellectual laziness for not reading more profoundly into what the article reported.
We know this: Texas Tech suspended basketball coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.
The Texas Tech athletic director first issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Mr. Adams to investigate further.
The incident occurred in a meeting between Adams and a player who was not identified.
“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”
I seldom read articles alleging to be “news” written without context that requires the reader to “fill in the blanks” to satisfy their need to know. “Texas Tech suspends coach over comment” is one of those.
Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt decided to forgo his decision to issue a written reprimand to Coach Adams and instead denied him “due process” by suspending him from his job. With or without compensation was not disclosed. I see disrespecting the sacred core value that all of us “are considered innocent until proven guilty” as problematic. Mr. Adams is the victim of our culturally hypersensitive response to anything remotely deemed offensive.
The first virtue signaler wins! That is the current mindset; be offended with or without cause. You are the judge, jury, and executioner of any perceived micro/macro aggressions committed against you.
The only two persons involved in the “incident” were Mr. Adams and one of his student-athletes. The article does not disclose who filed the grievance. The player involved was not identified. This is where it gets speculative, which is always dangerous. I have seen the term “racially insensitive comment” before and have a pretty good idea of what may be happening here. The skin color of neither the coach nor the player was disclosed, so do not assume that I am looking at this through a racial lens.
I appreciate that Mr. Adams was sharing scriptural references from God’s Bible. For the record, I believe the Bible is the only unvarnished source of truth in the world. Always has been. That Coach Adams would encourage this young person with the firm guidance of the inspired word of God as his basis for mentoring should be encouraging. Mr. Adams wants his players to realize their full potential unencumbered by any preoccupation that prevents them from being their best. He wanted this student-athlete to be more receptive to his coaching so he could fulfill that potential.
So where in the Bible are masters and enslaved people used to teach lessons?
We are all slaves to sin. Sin can become our master. We yield to the secular world in subtle ways that perpetuate that slave/master relationship. It is all around us. The Bible warns against idolatry, materiality, covetousness, pride, disobedience, and sexual sin. All can enslave any one of us. These temptations distract us from our purpose.
Perhaps the athlete no longer adheres to the code of conduct the rest of the team is abiding by. Maybe he is discouraging his teammates with a diminished work ethic or lack of effort. There are many ways for us to be seduced by earthly things. Any of these could have influenced the athlete to lose his commitment to game preparation or the enjoyment of participating. The world offers a smorgasbord of opportunities for becoming enslaved by our yielding to temptation and sin.
God sent Moses to rescue His people from the bondage of slavery in Egypt. That historical event is often used as a metaphor for Jesus breaking the chains of our slavery to sin.
At this point, I am patient to see how this story develops. Lacking relevant details is detrimental to understanding. Hopefully, further information about the whole affair will be shared concerning “the rest of the story.”
John 8:32: “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
