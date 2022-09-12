The New Braunfels Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to recommend a rezoning request and a special use permit that would allow for coffee roasting and related warehousing with a coffee shop at 1720 Hunter Road in Gruene.
The recommendation to rezone the .85-acre tract from residential to commercial and the special use permit that contains several conditions now goes to the City Council for consideration over two readings.
Kelly Hall, manager of Gruene Coffee Haus, told commissioners that the business proposes constructing a 3,500 square foot, single-story metal building to enclose the warehousing and coffee roasting uses.
“That gives me enough room to do exactly what I need to do,” Hall said.
“We’re going to design it to be made to fit into Gruene — not (like a) warehouse or factory but more like a small barndominium. The building will serve as just an extension of our existing coffee business. We’re not trying to start a new coffee business. We’re not trying to do anything new. We just want to move our roasting out of the building, so we have more room for customers and more room for what we’re actually trying to do — sell orders and meet demand.”
Hall added that the building would contain a kitchen area for dishes and storing food items and milk and an espresso room for tastings, cuppings and barista training.
The proposed plan indicates the usage of a maximum of two roasters on the site, a 5-kilo roaster currently in use and a new 35-kilo roaster that Hall said could roast 270 to 300 pounds of coffee beans per hour. She added that the business also uses a 12-kilo roaster off-site.
Hall said that during an average month, the shop sells about 600 to 800 bags of retail coffee and manufactures about 400 pounds of coffee for beverages. She added that a 35-kilo roaster could roast 1,200 pounds of coffee beans needed to serve customers per month in about 4.5 hours compared to the 30 hours needed to roast the same amount of coffee in a 5-kilo roaster.
The requested special use permit to allow coffee roasting with related warehousing is necessary because those uses are not allowed in the “C-1A” zoning category.
According to the National Coffee Association, roasting causes chemical changes as the beans are rapidly brought to very high temperatures. When they reach the peak of perfection, they are quickly cooled to stop the process. The beans weigh less because the moisture has been roasted out.
But the recommendation to send the item to council members came amid significant opposition from neighbors, who cited concerns to planning commissioners ranging from the potential of increased traffic in an area that already sees a significant amount of tourists and visitors to the noise generated by heavy vehicles and byproducts such as smoke or a burnt popcorn like odor that could emanate from the facility.
Ellen Morgan, who lives in the area, expressed her concerns about traffic congestion and emergency access.
“We’re like trapped rats if there’s an accident on I-35,” Morgan said. “Now with technology, Google (sends) everybody who’s not from around here through the town to get around it. If there’s something that goes on in Gruene, as a 42-year resident, I’ve seen a lot of stuff go on. We have a lot of elderly people in our neighborhood. For a while, the fire department, ambulances couldn’t get down the road because people parked at Gruene. I’ve seen Gruene grow. I’m very leery about an additional 3,500-square foot building coming. How many people will that employ? What happens to those of us who live in Gruene?”
Craig Hall, no relation to Kelly, expressed the need to address long-term growth in Gruene.
“I’ve always said that I’m not opposed to development in Gruene,” Craig Hall said. “That is inevitable, but the Planning Commission needs to look at an overall long-term plan for the Gruene development, with all stakeholders’ input instead of this one-off application.”
Hall continued, saying that developing a long-range plan “would be difficult and it would take time, but it would be worth it in the long term.”
If approved by council members, the special use permit would come with a number of requirements, which include the number of times oversized vehicles could access the building each week and the type of exhaust system needed to reduce or eliminate smoke and smells emitted from the building to reduce possible disturbances to nearby residents.
The permit would also dictate that coffee roasting within the facility could only take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and that the facility may not be used for any other type of manufacturing or production or used to store products, materials, machinery or tools unrelated to the coffee shop or coffee roasting use.
The item would require a supermajority of votes from council members — six votes out of seven members — to pass the item, as the city received opposition declarations from more than 20% of land owners within 200 feet of the subject property.
