What began as one Canyon Lake resident’s wish for more local fresh produce has evolved into a monthly farmer’s market featuring many local vendors.
Linda Wallis has lived in Canyon Lake for almost 30 years, finding many times that if she wanted fresh produce, she would have to drive into cities such as New Braunfels, Spring Branch or Wimberley. She put out a query to the community asking if there was a more local market, to which many responded that there was not — but that they would love to have one. That was when Wallis decided to give organizing one herself a try, she said.
The first farmer’s market took place June 10 at the Community Resource & Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake. Wallis said several hundred people attended, perusing booths with items such as artisan baked goods, goat’s meat and jellies.
Wallis’ own produce sold out in the first couple hours of the event, which she described as currently a combination of a farmer’s market and craft show.
“We’re trying to keep the vendors so that it’s all handmade goods as opposed to commercial products,” Wallis said. “So we’re trying to get the word out to the locals that make handmade (goods,) bake from home, make jams and jellies from home, honey, that kind of thing.”
About ¾ of the June vendors have also signed up for the July and August markets, Wallis said. This month, market-goers can expect several vendors who specialize in woodwork. Another will sell their own beef.
The market is just a great opportunity for vendors to showcase items that they grow or make at home, Wallis said.
“I like to have the homegrown stuff, the stuff you make at home so you know what’s going into it, you know it’s usually a lot more wholesome type foods and products coming out,” Wallis said. “But I’m excited because there’s a lot of people that are doing little farmsteads and homesteads and making a lot of stuff from scratch that we used to make 30, 40 (years ago), that our grandmas made years and years ago.”
Wallis thinks buying from locals at the farmer’s market is also neat because people can get farm-raised eggs from chickens that live right down the road from them or beef that came from cows they can see living out in the fields, she said.
The next market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the CRRC, with the next month’s market happening Aug. 19.
