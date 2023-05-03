Tuesday’s Downtown Association (DTA) meeting featured New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke as a special guest.
During the gathering, Dicke reviewed some reminders for residents, such as parking details.
Residents who live within the city limits can pick up free passes from the city.
One of the passes that residents can pick up from the parks and recreation administrative office is the resident river pass.
This river pass allows residents to sidestep paying the river management fee.
“(It) means that you don’t have to pay $2 on weekends,” Dicke said. “You don’t have to pay the $2 during the week, but on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, there is a $2 fee that is implemented through a wristband, and if you have a resident river pass, you show that at the booth and get your wristband for free.”
The second pass available for residents is the resident river parking pass. The pass allows the holder to park in the paid parking lot on Elizabeth Street, Hinman Island Drive, a portion of San Antonio Street and an area near the backside of the tube chute at Mill Street.
The parking pass, however, does not allow residents to park at Prince Solms Park for free.
Apart from free residency passes, those who enjoy sports have the opportunity to buy a different pass.
For the price of $40, individuals can obtain a sports pass, the Prince Solms sports pass, which is good for two seasons and does allow pass holders to park at Prince Solms Park.
Those who want to get a parking pass or river pass need to show proof of residency.
Acceptable forms of proof of residence include rental contracts with a photo ID, valid driver’s licenses, a current NBU statement with a photo ID or another current utility statement with a photo ID.
