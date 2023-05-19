Franklin Lynn Lusk was born July 19, 1929 to Ruth Florence Ellis Lusk and Walter Lee Lusk in Albion, Michigan. He was the youngest of eight children.
Frank was happily married to Betty Marie Kocher Lusk for seventy-two years. During his first year of college, Frank and Betty were in several classes together. Their first date was to a Valentine’s Banquet at Bethel College (now Bethel University) in Mishawaka, Indiana. They were married a year and a half later in Betty’s hometown, Dayton, Ohio. The couple have two daughters, Christine Marie born in 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who resides in New Braunfels, Texas, and Diana Lynn born in Mishawaka, Indiana in 1957, who resides in McAllen, Texas.
Frank was a high achiever. His educational degrees included a BA in Music and Biblical Literature from Bethel University, Mishawaka, Indiana. A Bachelor and a Masters in Music from the American Conservatory of Music, Chicago, Illinois. He completed a Doctorate in Voice and Choral Music from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.
Franklin worked at various jobs from Carpentry, Bank Teller, Assistant Pastor, Church Choir Director, and he sang and directed Choirs for two radio programs during College. After graduation, he was a Pastor, Radio Host of two different programs in the US and Canada, Director of Music departments, Professor of Voice and Choir, sang Tenor lead in multiple Operas while working on his Doctorate at Indiana University which also included a performance at the World’s Fair in New York City, New York, Dean of Students, directed Oratorios with full orchestra, led worship at multiple Camp Meetings, sang solos, traveled with performing College Choirs on Spring and Christmas breaks, Worship Leader in Churches, Public School Teacher, Volunteer in a Hospital, and director of Church Choirs and Cantatas into his late eighties.
Frank is preceded by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his pride and joy: his wife, Betty Kocher Lusk, his two daughters, his eight grandchildren, and his sixteen great-grandchildren.
