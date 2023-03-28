Frankie Ruth Conrad, 93, passed away peacefully at home on March 24th, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Frankie was born on March 2nd, 1930, to Frank and Maggie (Wilson) Ratliff in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Maggie Ratliff; siblings: Cathryn Ratliff, Lavina Jones, Mary Jean Easterling, Tom Ratliff, and Lanora Whaley; and, daughter-in-law, Lani Conrad. She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Paul Jerome Conrad, her children and their spouses: Bill Conrad and Nikki, Sheila Gonzales and Ronnie, Amy Cornett and Pete, and Bob Conrad and Melissa; 9 grandchildren: Kristin Cornett, Michael Gonzales (Amber), Paul Gonzales (Megan), Jarad Cornett, Monica Cornett, Robert Gonzales, Victor Gonzales, Bobby Conrad, and Alyse Conrad; 7 great grandchildren: Tristin and Greyson Cornett, Paul, Leyton, Mark, Emerson, and Luke Gonzales; 2 sisters: Wanda King and Norma Harris along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After graduating from Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Education, Frankie moved to Midland, Texas where she worked for Shell Oil Company for eight years and met her husband, Paul. Frankie and Paul were married on May 2nd, 1959, in Midland, Texas. After several transfers and raising their children, the couple fell in love with the Texas Hill Country and built their retirement home in Canyon Lake. Frankie enjoyed the peaceful countryside, gardening, and bird watching.
Frankie volunteered as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts of America and a troop leader with the Girl Scouts of America. Frankie loved sharing her beautiful voice and was a choir member at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kingwood and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake. She enjoyed her monthly gathering with the Bunco Babes, was an active member of the Native Plant Society, an avid San Antonio Spurs fan, and supported multiple cultural and wildlife organizations.
Frankie’s greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was lovingly referred to as Nana by her grandchildren and loved them fiercely. She will be remembered by her smile, and while it only took a moment, it left lasting memories that will be cherished forever.
Visitation will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas, on March 31st, 2023, at 2:00 PM with rosary to follow at 2:30 PM and a memorial mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Ft. Cobb cemetery in Ft. Cobb Oklahoma at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.