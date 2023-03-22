Frances Behrendt Bile went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born in Barbarossa Texas in Guadalupe County on September 16, 1934. Her parents were Robert Behrendt and Thekla Bothe Behrendt. She married Richard (Rick) Bile on June 28, 1953 in Cross Lutheran Church. She was baptized and confirmed in Cross Lutheran Church also. As an air force family they moved around in the United States and England till retirement then moved back to New Braunfels.
Rick preceded her in death in 1992 and their son Rodney preceded both in 1974 while he was in Okinawa in the Marines.
Frances had one sister, Trudy Windler who passed away in 2017.
She is survived by daughters Susan Owens Abel and Dennis of Seguin, Tina Clayton and Oscar of Saint Hedwig, Lori Katzmorak of Seguin. Niece Faye Lynn McKinzie and Mike of Kingwood and Wayne Bothe and Lynn of Seguin. Also best friend Gizmo, her dog.
Her grands and great grands called her “Nin-Nin” They were her pride and joy. Dustin Owens and Chelsea, Amanda Krause and Shannon, Devon Owens and Hailey, Cody Katzsmorak and Summer, Kris Ebel and Jordon, Kyle Ebel. She also has great grandkids.
A Committal Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday March 29, 2023 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Don Fraker officiating. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Bile family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.