The skies above Landa Park in New Braunfels will again serve as the canvas for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular this Independence Day.
The event will begin at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Longtime partner H-E-B is returning as a sponsor for the 2022 event.
“It’s always a thrill to plan this annual event,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director. “There’s nothing better than seeing family and friends come together in Landa Park and across the city to watch the Fireworks Spectacular and celebrate our nation’s independence!”
The fireworks are fired over Landa Lake and are viewable throughout Landa Park, the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, and the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields.
Seating on the golf course begins at 6 p.m., but the putting greens are off-limits.
Residents and visitors can also see the fireworks in several other places around the city, including Fischer Park.
Landa Park attractions like the Landa Park Aquatic Complex, the Mini-Golf Course, Paddle Boats, and the Miniature Train will be open throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Visit the Landa Park attractions website at www.nbtexas.org/3377/Landa-Park-Attractions for more information.
The Independence Day festivities in Landa Park begin at 7 p.m. at the Dance Slab with the final Live at Landa concert featuring the J. Abram Band.
And visitors to Landa Park will once again find the Remax Skydiving Team parachuting into the park ahead of the fireworks display.
“Remember, without a permit, the possession or use of any kind of firework is illegal inside the city limits of New Braunfels,” Police Chief Keith Lane said. “So, leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy the show in Landa Park.”
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come early, expect large crowds, and be mindful of park rules.
When the fireworks get underway at around 9:15 p.m., everyone is encouraged to tune in to KGNB 1420 AM to listen to the live broadcast of patriotic music timed to accompany the display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.