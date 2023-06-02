Although the building at 2679 Katy Street in New Braunfels may seem like a single house, it actually represents the 52nd and 53rd homes that Comal County Habitat for Humanity has helped to actualize.
More importantly, the dual residence will be the new home for two families.
“I feel like I’ve been sitting in my room, and on the tough nights, I think about this and I’m like, ‘I’m almost there. Like, I’m almost there — just keep pushing,’ and I’m here,” Candice Chapman, a program participant, said. “I honestly didn’t think I would make it here, and now I am, and it’s a blessing.”
Although Comal County Habitat for Humanity has been around since 1993, this is the first dual home that the organization has ever dedicated.
The home dedication took place on Wednesday, May 31 and celebrated the lengthy process the two families had to go through in order to make it to that day.
Luke Miller and Jade Sample, another family participating in the program, originally lived in a trailer with their son Kalei.
According to Sample, the trailer was falling apart, and money constantly was being spent on repairs.
Miller was buying the materials from ReStore and realized that the home improvement store was connected to Habitat for Humanity; this inspired the two to apply.
“We did it,” Sample said. “Something felt right for him because he kept saying, ‘We’re gonna get it.’”
On January 30, 2020, Miller and Sample were accepted into the home program.
Comal County Habitat for Humanity offers two programs; one that can be applied to provide home repairs, while the other program is to build a brand new home.
“We partner with families that are 35 to 70% of the area median income, meaning there is a need for affordable housing,” Crystal Moore, executive director, said. “And we also work with families that are taking care of their debt to income ratio, they’re taking care of their credit, they have had longtime jobs, so it is definitely a hand up, not a handout.”
According to Moore, the families will be able to buy their home for $150,000, which Moore notes is a price that cannot be found in the local housing market for a new home.
Along with buying the home and meeting the financial capability to acquire a mortgage, the program participants need to take on 50 hours of education.
These educational hours can be done through one of Habitat’s classes on topics such as finance and homeownership.
Additionally, participants need to complete 350 sweat equity hours. These hours can be done by helping at the ReStore or at Habitat events.
When the construction of participants’ homes has started, the participants will also be a part of that process as well.
“They actually come out and swing a hammer,” Moore said. “So you or I may be able to buy a home through traditional loans if we’re blessed, or through a traditional housing loan if we’re blessed, but I can almost guarantee you that we didn’t build our own homes, and these are families here at Habitat know where the studs are.”
Chapman, whose family will live in the adjoining home, learned of this home program and process through a coworker.
Chapman’s coworker had gone through the program and received a home through Habitat. On the other hand, Chapman had lived in an apartment for seven years and had been struggling.
When she learned about the program from her friend, Chapman saw it as an opportunity for she and her two sons.
Although she initially wasn’t approved, she decided not to give up and was approved after her second time applying.
“I just want to let everybody know who has ever been in my shoes — if you’re a single parent or you’re just struggling, don’t give up because there’s help out there,” Chapman said. “Habitat is a great family, they’re a great organization and they will help you get to where you need to go. So just don’t give up. Just keep trying, and you’ll get there.”
