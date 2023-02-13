Four New Braunfels High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent during a signing day ceremony that was held on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Family, friends and coaches were on hand to witness the signings, which were held in the NBHS gym.
Putting pen to paper were Veronica Peitersen (softball, Ball State University), Landon Marsh (football, Texas State University), Kaden Baerwald (football, East Central University) and Jacob Redding (football, Baylor University).
Peitersen signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Ball State University. Ball State University is a Division I university located in Muncie, Indiana. The Cardinals compete in the Mid-American Conference. Peitersen received both athletic and academic scholarship funds. During her high school careers, with the spring season still remaining, Peitersen has been a two-time team captain, two-time all-district performer, and three-time academic all-district achiever. Additionally, she has been a varsity track athlete her entire high school career.
Marsh has inked his intent to play football for the Texas State Bobcats. Texas State is a Division I university located in San Marcos, Texas. The Bobcats compete in the Sun Belt Conference. As a Unicorn, Marsh earned many of accolades including: a member of the team’s leadership council; Texas High School Coaches Association 6A Super Elite Team; first team unanimous all-district, offensive player of the year; MaxPreps MVP against Judson; Jon Wayne Player of the Game and 6A Top Performer by San Antonio Red Zone. He also played in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game. As a wrestler, Marsh won a state championship as a junior as well as a bronze medal as a sophomore.
Baerwald will be playing for the East Central Oklahoma Tigers next season. Located in Ada, Oklahoma, East Central University is a Division II university that competes in the Great American Conference. Baerwald was a first-team all-district performer and all-area selection. During his senior year, he accounted for 122 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. Baerwald also caused two fumbles and had 20 tackles for loss. During his high school career, he also competed in the long jump on the Unicorn track team. Baerwald was selected to play in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game at the Alamodome earlier this year.
Redding signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Baylor Bears. Baylor University is located in Waco, Texas, and competes in Division I’s Big 12 Conference. During his football career with the Unicorns, Redding was a unanimous first team all-district safety. He was a member of New Braunfels football teams that won bi-district championships in 2021 and 2022. Redding also is a key member on the Unicorn basketball team. As a junior member of the varsity basketball team, he was part of a group that was a bi-district qualifier. In track, Redding was an area qualifier as part of the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams.
