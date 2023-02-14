When Imogene (Kelli Grant) moves into Magnolia Place Senior Assisted Living Community she quickly becomes friends with Eaddy Mae (Cathy Clark) — a religious, retired nurse — and Beatrice (Diana Schmidt) — an adventurous “lady of burlesque.”
Imogene also captures the attention of the smoothest player and Elvis impersonator in the retirement home, Sam (Patrick Ricci). Quickly, our three broads are joined by an unexpected fourth, Maude (Dorothy Lin Imrie) — a funeral-obsessed, soap opera fan. They quickly suspect that the stern Nurse Pat (Kimberley Gates) might be mis-dosing their new friend but is their gut right? And is the new nurse, Ruby Sue (Anastasiia Shliakova Greider), in on it?
A mystery unfolds as they try to figure out what exactly is that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as they do whatever it takes to throw Pat off their trail, figure out what’s happening to the Magnolia Place residents, and win the Miss Magnolia Senior Beauty Pageant while they are at it.
“Four Old Broads” is the perfect balance between “Golden Girls” and “Charlie’s Angels!”
Kelli Grant, Cathy Clark, and Diana Schmidt return to Circle Arts Theatre, bringing their larger-than-life characters with them. Dorothy Lin Imrie makes her Circle Arts Theatre debut and brings Maude an over-the-top energy that makes her depressing hobbies surprisingly entertaining! Patrick Ricci makes his long awaited return to the Circle Arts Theatre stage and his vivacious character brings zest to the show! Kimberley Gates joins Circle Arts Theatre for the first time as the evil and suspicious Nurse Pat. Anastasiia Shliakova Greider is back again and her pleasant, innocent Ruby Sue is the perfect balance to the sass of everyone else.
Director Robin Williams ran across the script “Four Old Broads” a few years ago and knew the title was catchy and that it could be hilarious. So she purchased it, but never had time to read it. Well, in 2021, during the run of “Calendar Girls,” she heard all of those actresses talking over and over again about how excited they were to be in the show because “there just aren’t a lot of parts for older women.”
That cast was so incredibly talented that she knew she needed to provide more opportunities for them to perform on the stage. So, she pulled out Four Old Broads and knew this had to be an answer. When asked about the rehearsal process, Robin said, “This show has been an absolute joy to work on. The cast works so hard and has brought many creative elements to the table. Their passion for theatre and understanding of these characters have caused hilarious results. I honestly can’t wait for audiences to see what they have created!”
“Four Old Broads” is full of witty writing, sarcasm, sass and secrets, and relatable jokes for audiences of all ages. From unexpected heroes to surprising friendships, the energy this small cast brings to their characters and the stage is infectious and will keep you cheering for these “Four Old Broads” — and Sam — all night long!
“Four Old Broads” is written by Leslie Kimbell, produced with special arrangement with Concord, and is proudly sponsored by Jefferson Bank.
“Four Old Broads” opens Friday, Feb. 3 and shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets are $25 (plus fees) and this show is appropriate for ages 16 and up. Tickets are on sale now at www.circleartstheatre.org or by calling 830-837-6172. For more information on times, tickets, or upcoming productions, please visit the theatre’s website, www.circleartstheatre.org.
