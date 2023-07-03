Michelle Harwood first joined New Braunfels ISD in 2010 as a fifth-grade teacher at Walnut Springs Elementary. Four years later, she transitioned into a district-wide support role as an instructional technology specialist.
She also gained experience in the corporate world over the last year with Kinetix Technologies before returning to NBISD and assuming the director of communications role on June 1.
During her time with Kinetix Technologies, Harwood helped lead initiatives regarding diversity and inclusion, client success and public speaking. In addition, she has several years of experience working with local businesses as a marketing and social media consultant, which allowed her to gain expertise in web design, digital marketing, blogging and social media campaigning.
Harwood will use her experiences in education, the corporate world and communications to “promote positive public relations between the school district and community,” according to a June 15 media release.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to return to New Braunfels ISD in this new role,” Harwood said. “NBISD is where my heart has always been, and I could not be more excited to serve the students, staff, parents and community members of this exceptional district.”
Harwood attended the University of Texas in San Antonio, where she earned her undergraduate degree in 2007 and her masters of arts in education in 2012. She has experience presenting at national conferences such as the Texas Computer Education Association, International Society for Technology in Education and National Science Teaching Association.
She lives in New Braunfels with her husband Matt and daughter Reece, who is a NBISD student. In her new role, Harwood will also be responsible for providing NBISD staff and the public with information regarding the school district’s activities, goals and policies.
“We are glad to welcome Michelle back to our team at New Braunfels ISD,” said chief officer of communications and technology Matt Jones. “I have full confidence in her ability to lead our communications efforts, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact Michelle and her team will make as we continue to strengthen our connections between our district and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.