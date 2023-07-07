Around a year ago, Mara Saldivar, owner of WildSpirit Ranch in Gonzales, left New Braunfels in order to acquire property — that and her home was not big enough to accommodate the animals she had.
“We love New Braunfels … I’m always in New Braunfels,” Saldivar said. “I was already leasing my horses — like kind of leasing property in New Braunfels — but we wanted to own property, so that’s when we started looking. But of course, New Braunfels has grown, so we had to look a little bit further out, and that’s how we ended up where we are.”
Growing up, Saldivar volunteered at a stable while working with kids and participated in horse riding.
Working at the stables taught Saldivar how to feed and take care of the animals and allowed her to teach lessons as well.
Saldivar said she always had a passion for animals, as well as the goal of becoming a veterinarian for large animals.
After working at a hospital for 10 years, she gained vet experience by working with a group that did specialty surgeries and kickstarted her career as a vet tech.
“Being a vet tech takes a lot of your time, and it’s a physical job as well,” Saldivar said. “It was hard for me to care for my own animals, and so that’s when I made the decision to leave and start taking care of my own animals and being home more full-time.”
As Saldivar takes on homesteading, she also has created a mobile petting zoo business that she brings to New Braunfels.
WildSpirit Ranch brings out donkeys, pigs, goats, and ponies when providing its services to events or parties.
Children can pet, feed and brush the animals as well. Additionally, pony rides are offered to the kids.
Those interested can make the trip out to Gonzales to visit WildSpirit Ranch.
“I allow the daily visitations if anybody’s interested in coming out,” Saldivar said. “There’s an interest because there’s not really a farm in New Braunfels. That’s where a lot of our business comes from is New Braunfels because … they only have the Snake Farm that you can go see a petting zoo at, and so I feel like it has grown a lot because that need is there.”
When visiting the ranch, guests can see the petting zoo or do other activities such as painting horses, riding horses or even attending a gardening lesson.
The last activity pertains to Saldivar’s future goal of creating summer camps or after-school programs that allow youth to learn responsibility through working with animals.
“I feel like that those are skills that they don’t really teach anymore,” Saldivar said. “Like growing a garden in a community garden and just allowing kids to like just be grounded in the earth and teach them how to grow a tomato plant that they could eventually eat, or milk a goat that they could get milk from if they needed it or (get) eggs from a chicken.”
