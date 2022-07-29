The first of two former Comal Independent School District administrators accused of diverting district materials for personal gain recently received a 10-year prison sentence, authorities said.
In June, a jury found Thomas Joseph Bloxham, 55, guilty of theft of property by a public servant after a nine-day trial in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court. On Thursday, Boyer sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, with restitution determined at a later date.
Bloxham, whose potential punishment ranged from probation to up to 20 years in prison, will surrender Aug. 29. He has been out on $75,000 bond since his initial indictment in 2016.
Only circumstantial evidence tied Bloxham to misdirecting district funds, property and materials associated with the district’s 2008 bond projects in a continuing criminal enterprise between April 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2012.
“The message has been abundantly clear from both the jury and judge in this case,” District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said, adding in handing down the sentence, Boyer told Bloxham that the Texas Legislature increased the range of punishment for convictions involving public servants for good reason – because school districts are entrusted by the public they serve.
“In determining the sentence, Judge Boyer balanced Bloxham’s lack of criminal history and the non-violent nature of the offense with the jury’s finding that Bloxham was a threat to his employer and to taxpayers,” Tharp said.
Bloxham and former Superintendant Marc Walker, 67, were indicted in 2016 and 2018 on charges of theft of property by a public servant, money laundering, and misapplication of fiduciary property worth between $20,000 and $100,000.
Prosecutors tried Bloxham only the theft charge, a second-degree felony, but not the other two, both third-degree felonies. Walker is slated to begin trial on all three charges Aug. 22.
An array of forensic accountants and investigators testified to their findings throughout Bloxham’s trial connected serial numbers of HVAC units billed to the district that were found on Bloxham’s property. His receipts and explanation didn't totally cover all of the district-owned materials — which included an old agricultural barn, concrete, and fixtures — that Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators found at his New Braunfels residence in July 2013.
Defense attorney Scot Courtney said billing mistakes by Temple-based Baird Williams Construction, the at-risk contractor for most of Comal ISD’s 2005 and 2008 bond projects, were to blame for billing misunderstandings ‘mostly’ paid by Bloxham.
Bloxham testified he had never received a bill for the HVAC units and did not know that subcontractors billed Baird Williams, which in turn billed and Comal ISD for equipment and labor through subcontractors connected to Bloxham.
“The jury’s 45-minute verdict came after the nine-day trial that included 12 witnesses and over 100 exhibits,” Tharp said, crediting ADA Jessica Frazier, Investigator Martin Bautista, Victims Coordinator Dana Leopold and Felony Clerk Sarah Henrie for their work.
Bloxham’s punishment hearing included state witnesses Carter Casteel, former Comal ISD Chief Financial Officer David Andersen and Board President Jason York, former Comal ISD Trustee David Spencer and former Board President David Drastata. Bloxham’s witnesses included former Comal ISD Trustee Bill Swint and longtime friend James Hawkins.
“The overall message from the state’s witnesses focused on the devastating impact and loss of trust to Comal ISD, which has negatively impacted not only their organization but also the teachers and children of this community,” Tharp said.
Results from audits conducted during the initial investigation into Bloxham indicated Comal ISD overpaid Baird Williams by more than $7.1 million. The company paid a $5.9 settlement that also absolved it of any discrepancies in the district’s 2005 bond projects.
“Today’s sentencing is a partial close to a chapter in Comal ISD’s past that has been an indelible stain on this district’s 66-year history,” York said of the effects of Bloxham’s actions that continue to this day. “Although the crime that Thomas Bloxham was found guilty of by his peers was committed a decade ago, the effects of those crimes have had a lasting negative impact on Comal ISD in terms of this community’s trust in the district.
“That breach of trust revealed itself with the failure of the 2013 bond, which has hampered our ability to stay ahead of the growth.”
