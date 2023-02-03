A former Canyon Lake High School teacher was arrested on Friday and booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of an improper relationship with a student and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Orlando Naumann, a 38-year-old San Antonio man, resigned as a CLHS teacher and coach on Jan. 23 after the school administration began investigating allegations of “inappropriate communication” with a 15-year-old student.
Naumann is the second former CLHS teacher to be arrested this school year on similar charges.
“Certainly, having two incidents of this nature in one school year is a matter we are taking very seriously,” said CLHS principal Mark Oberholtzer.
According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Naumann turned himself in on Feb. 3 on a warrant for the improper relationship charge.
“Detectives also issued an additional warrant for an unrelated charge to the original investigation at Canyon Lake High School,” CCSO said in a news release.
He was also charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, in addition to the charge of an improper relationship between and educator/student (fondling).
Naumann’s arrest record shows that the alleged incident(s) occurred in late January.
Both charges are second-degree felonies.
He was also fired from his position as a San Antonio club soccer coach when the CLHS principal notified that organization of the alleged behavior.
“There is no room for this behavior from our staff and/or membership,” the club wrote to parents. “The safety and security of our players are our number one priority.”
Naumann’s bond has been set at $125,000.
Devon Hooper, also 38, was arrested in November and accused of sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.