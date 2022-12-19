A former Canyon High School teacher pleaded guilty on Monday in district court to having sex with a 15-year-old student.
Emily Marie Anderson, age 35, was arrested in Aug. 2021 for sexual assault of a child.
She was arrested again in Dec. 2021 on related charges of an improper relationship between an educator and student.
The charges are second-degree felonies.
The New Braunfels woman pleaded guilty to all the charges before Judge Bruce Boyer in her first court appearance since being arrested.
During the 2020-21 school year, Anderson was a special education inclusion support teacher and assistant cheer sponsor at Canyon High School in New Braunfels.
She admitted to police that she had sex with a 15-year-old boy in a biology classroom closet.
As part of her plea agreement, Anderson must register as a sex offender. She received 10 years probation, and must serve a total of 60 days in county jail over those 10 years.
Anderson must pay a $2,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community services. She also has a lifetime protective order that prevents her from having contact with the victim. She must also receive counseling.
After Monday’s guilty plea, Judge Boyer allowed the victim’s mother to address Anderson.
The mother spoke of the pain she feels seeing her son suffer from depression and anxiety. She said that an “ideal punishment” would be for Anderson to see her own children endure that pain.
“I trusted you,” the mother said. “You knew what we were going through, and you knew he was behind in school.”
Anderson admitted to a New Braunfels Police Department detective that she had sex with the boy, according to the affidavit for her first arrest.
The Canyon student and victim, who had just turned 15 at the time, confirmed the incident in an interview with a child advocate.
The boy’s mother called the police when she found sexually explicit texts on her son’s cellphone.
The NBPD detective later identified the texts as messages between the student and Anderson.
Texts included details of a “sexual encounter” the two had in May of 2021, according to the affidavit.
“When I saw those messages — when I went through that phone, my (instinct) was to go and get you out of that school and deal with you myself,” the mother said in court.
Comal Independent School District placed Anderson on administrative leave on the day of her arrest.
Principal Dustin Davisson told parents in a letter that she would “not be returning” to Canyon High School.
“The safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities and a responsibility that we take seriously,” he said.
Davisson added that the school district conducts background checks on employees.
“I know that it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this,” he said.
The letter to parents in the Anderson case was similar to the district’s response to an incident this year at Canyon Lake High School.
Former CLHS teacher Devon Hooper was arrested in November on charges of an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student.
Hooper is accused of sending a 15-year-old Canyon Lake student explicit photographs and text messages.
In both instances, the district sent parents a letter notifying them that a former teacher had been charged with a crime.
In the Canyon Lake letter to parents about Hooper, principal Mark Oberholtzer repeats the statements about student safety and security and employee background checks.
The letter also echoes the statement of the alleged incidents as “disturbing.”
The Anderson case was prosecuted by Comal County Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp. Anderson was represented by attorney David Gonzales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.