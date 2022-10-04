The Christus Health Family has made the list of the Forbes’ best employers, including Christus Santa Rosa-New Braunfels.
Forbes, which in mid-September put out its Best Employers in Texas list, ranked Christus Health No. 27 out of 101 Texas business and organizations.
“There’s something going on here that’s different and it feels like a place where I belong,” said Nikki Rivers, chief nursing executive for Christus Santa Rosa. “It has to do with the commitment to the people we serve, which, as a leader, I don’t just serve the patients and community. I also serve our associates and team members.”
Forbes surveyed 70,000 working Americans, who rated their employers on a scale that took into account factors such as workplace safety, compensation and advancement opportunity.
Rivers said Christus’ open-door policy allows team members to have a voice, and keeping their team members updated — whether the news is good or bad — has helped make Christus a good place to work.
Genifer Rucker, president of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, said whether someone is a seasoned nurse or a new graduate, they will find opportunity and an outstanding culture at Christus Santa Rosa Health System.
Kimberly King Webb, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said Christus Health is a unique place to work because of its core values: compassion, integrity, excellence, stewardship and dignity.
“These are qualities that are not just worthwhile, they represent our highest priorities in how we treat each other and every interaction we have with those we are privileged we serve,” Webb said.
Christus has multiple locations in New Braunfels, including its main hospital, emergency center, specialty clinic, outpatient rehabilitation and other services that are offered in venues across the city. Rivers said it’s an investment to provide excellent care to the community.
“I think it’s absolutely key and we value a relationship we have not just our patients and families in the community,” Rivers said. “There is so much value and respect for what our team members do ever day to help support our mission.”
