Sara Dykman has always had a connection with nature — whether animals or plants the animals need to survive, Dykman is always looking for ways to preserve both populations.
Over the last several years Dykman has developed a particular fascination with the official Texas state insect — the monarch butterfly.
She expresses her appreciation for the species and their native habitats in a book titled “Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration.”
“I hope that it helps people see the world that I see, and they see the beauty of the native plants and the native animals and see how our actions affect them and how they need us,” Dykman said. “I hope that my book inspires people to care a little bit more and to get out there and be part of the solution.”
The monarch butterfly enthusiast is in the midst of promoting her book and making New Braunfels one of her next pit stops.
Dykman’s book captures her 10,201-mile bicycle journey following the monarch butterfly’s migration pattern, and uses it to draw attention to the lives of monarch butterflies, especially as the population begins to dwindle.
“You got to slow down, you got to pay attention, then you get this gift of having this small, beautiful animal fly by and you get to think, ‘Wow, that animal has come so far — that’s amazing.’” Dykman said. “I did it to show people that the monarch is amazing.”
The author’s 2017 road trip took just over 8 months to complete.
Dykman started her adventure in Michoacán in Mexico and made it to Texas in spring just as the monarchs began laying eggs on milkweed plants — the monarch caterpillars’ only food source.
Her expedition took her all the way to Canada before taking a sharp turn back to Texas in the fall to witness the monarchs search for nectar — particularly in plants native to the state.
The environmentalist finished her trip following the monarch’s great migration out of Texas and back to Mexico.
During her excursion, she took stops from peddling to enjoy the scenery and educate those she crossed paths with on the importance of preserving the monarch population by sharing their yards with the winged creatures.
“I did it to be a voice (for the monarchs),” Dkyman said. “Monarchs can’t call the president and demand that we leave a habitat for them. They can’t ask landowners to share their lawns with them — they can’t do that hard work. It takes us to be their voice.”
Along with documenting her cross country monarch journey in her book, Dykman cataloged the science behind the butterfly’s migration pattern so readers can learn more.
“When I’m asking you to share your yard with them, it’s not a one way thing — the monarchs are going to repay you with their beauty and with their science lessons,” Dykman said. “I think my journey, and my life at this point is linked to them, and I think the monarch can link other people and give them lots of gifts as long as we give them what they need, which is that habitat.”
She is halfway through her book tour — driving her motorcycle to various locations to spread the message of planting native plants and inspire people to help butterflies on their migration journey.
Dykman will be in New Braunfels next week with two speaking engagements.
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Dykman will be at the First United Methodist Church speaking with the nature and gardening club in the church’s activity room.
The author’s last scheduled New Braunfels appearance is Monday, Oct. 24 at the New Braunfels Library at 6 p.m. hosted by the New Braunfels Native Plant Society of Texas chapter.
Dykman’s book can be purchased wherever books are sold, and some will be available for purchase during some of the events.
