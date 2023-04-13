New Braunfels is eagerly preparing for this weekend’s Folkfest — a two-day celebration of early Texans.
The free family-friendly event will be on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at Heritage Village, 1370 Church Hill Dr. in New Braunfels.
Justin Ball, executive director of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, said the weekend of living history is an opportunity for newcomers and longtime residents to experience what life was like when the town was founded.
Ball is a historian who formerly worked with UNESCO in San Antonio.
“In the face of all of this growth that we’re experiencing, I think that events like Folkfest are important so that we can keep our culture and heritage alive,” he said.
Stations will include the U.S. Army Camel Corps Experiment and the Texas Rangers.
“We have several demonstrations with cannons, musket-firing, axe-throwing, weaving, broommaking, and woodworking,” Ball said.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and The Order of the Granaderos will be at the event.
Saturday will feature a pioneer tea party at the Solms School and an old-fashioned magic show.
“We’ll also be doing all of the old standbys — we’ve got our candle-making demonstration and brickmaking,” Ball said. “The Balcones Forge will be out doing blacksmithing demonstrations.”
Folkfest will have live music throughout the weekend.
Performances will include the Edelweiss Kinderchor, Die Froehliche Tanzgruppe, NB Gemischter Chor Harmonie, Compania De Danza Folklorica, and several local singer-songwriters.
Attendees can enjoy food trucks at the festival.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 119 will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Folkfest will host the Kindermasken Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m., and the Kindermasken Ball will follow.
The parade for children started in 1856.
Folkfest proceeds will support the Heritage Village and the society’s reconstruction project of the 1846 German Protestant Church.
The now-dismantled building was a religious and civic gathering place for the earliest New Braunfels residents.
Folkfest demonstrations and performances kick off on Saturday at 10 a.m.
To learn more, visit texashandmadefurniture.com/folkfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.