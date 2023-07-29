July 11, 1930 ~
July 12, 2023
Floyd William Ball, 93, of Katy Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12th, 2023 after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Heart Disease.
Floyd married his high school sweetheart Ruthanna Ann Britts (Ball) February 7th, 1951. Floyd and Ruthanna celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this last February 2023. Shortly after their marriage, the Korean War broke out and Floyd joined the Navy with an enlistment of four years where he served in the personnel department on board two different aircraft carriers, the USS Antietam CV=36 and the USS Boxer CV-21 reaching the rank of 3rd Class Petty Officer.
After Floyd was honorably discharged from the Navy, Floyd started his career with Phillips 66 in Indianapolis as a clerk. During Floyd’s 30 year career with Phillips 66 he held a wide variety of positions and finalized his petroleum career as Director of Personnel in the Sugarland, Texas office. After retiring from Phillips, Floyd went on to have a successful second career with Coldwell Banker Reality as a top Realtor Sales person in the Sugarland,Texas area.
During his marriage, Floyd and Ruthanna were able to experience one of his dreams of working in Alaska for 4 years. During his tenure in Kenai, Alaska with Phillips 66, he was able to live the frontier life which allowed him to fish and hunt in the true wilderness. Fishing was his favorite endeavor, and he was able to catch his dream 60+lb salmon from the Kenai river.
Once fully retired, Floyd and his wife Ruthanna retired to New Braunfels Texas. Where he found himself playing golf on a regular basis and huddling with Veterans every Wednesday.
Floyd is survived by his wife Ruthanna, Steven (Cynthia), Ben (Ann), and Jeffery (Jess), Susan (Mark Baugh) lost her fight with cancer on March 17th, 2022. Grandchildren: Jessica, Benjamin, Samantha, Natasha, Devin, Lyndsey, & Brett. Great Grandchildren: Lucia, Jameson, Addison, Sawyer, Jaden, Opal.
Floyd’s request is to be cremated and have his ashes laid to rest in the family plot in Ladoga, Indiana where he and his wife met and grew up together.
The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life for Floyd, during the Spring of 2024 in New Braunfels, Texas. Notices will be mailed with details during the first of 2024.
Floyd requests not to have flowers sent to any future service, If friends and family wish to celebrate his life with donations, please forward to the following organizations. Research for CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth) disease. https://cmtrf.org/ Or: Research for Cancer Lymphoma & Non Hodgkin’s disease. https://www.mdanderson.org/cancer-types/non-hodgkin-lymphoma.html
