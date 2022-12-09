Fifty-one dozen eggs have been separated, 147 pounds of flour has been sifted and measured, and 153 pounds of sugar is on hand to bake over 1,200 dozen traditional German cookies.
Christmas music set the tone for Comal County Aggie Moms’ Club volunteers as they busied themselves around the Canyon High School kitchen for an evening of marathon baking Friday night.
The cookie bake serves as the Comal County Aggie Moms’ Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year with the proceeds from sales going toward scholarships and endowment funds for the college.
The club was founded by 19 members in 1953 and held the first cookie bake the following year — the organization now has over 120 members.
Back then the cookie bake looked vastly different from what it is today.
For a while moms in the club baked traditional holiday cookies at home and brought them to sell, and eventually evolved to a group baking effort hosted by schools in the county.
About 30 years ago the group decided to make only five types of cookies — each one of German origin with a Texas spin.
“We’ve just done these specific Christmas cookies that are considered traditional local New Braunfels Christmas cookies that people love, and hold near and dear,” said Carolyn Phelan, who’s been involved with cookie bake for many years.
Traditionally, the recipes call for almonds, but the cookies utilize pecans, which are native to Texas, to fulfill the nut requirement.
Molasses Plätzchen uses orange and spices while Pfaffenbrot is a butter-based holiday treat cut into bars and topped with pecans.
Wiener Zollen takes a crescent shape baked with pecans, sugar and spices, and Mandelkränze forms a wreath and is garnished with egg whites, sugar, cinnamon and pecans.
Lastly, Zimtsterne is meringue with chopped pecans and cinnamon.
In a city with such rich German heritage, these cookies are far more than sugary confections — they’re memories and traditions shared with family.
“The older German families would always have their favorite German Christmas cookies, and these would be some other ones that they would definitely make,” Phelan said.
When the moms enter the kitchen they begin prepping the eggs — separating them into whole eggs, yolks and egg whites depending on what the recipe calls for.
Once the eggs are ready, five mixing teams come throughout the evening to mix the dough before welcoming each shift of bakers representing each cookie to roll the dough out, shape it and bake it.
By the time baking is complete, thousands of cookies will line the tables inside the school’s cafeteria before packaging them for pickup on Sunday.
“Cookie bake takes much commitment, teamwork, and hard work on the part of many,” Phelan said.
After several years the crew of 100 volunteers has baking down to a science — everything from the tools they use to the methodology helps the process along.
To make the perfect cookie, everything is methodically measured, including the thickness so each one is uniform.
“It’s very critical that we get the proper yield out of our recipes, or we end up having to go back in the middle of the night to make more dough,” Phelan said. “We want all of our cookies to be kind of the same size, we’re not Keebler Elves — it’d be identical. But we don’t want every single one to look exactly the same.”
The Aggie-loving moms run a tight kitchen but always leave room for camaraderie with families chipping in — all in the spirit of giving back to the Aggie community.
Generations of Aggie moms have participated in the annual cookie bake, and for some it’s become a tradition.
“I grew up in New Braunfels and I went to A&M,” said Stacey Hoffmann, this year’s cookie bake chair. “My mom helped with cookie baking, my husband’s mom helped with cookie bake … It’s kind of a family tradition.”
For those who missed out on ordering the group will have a few extra dozen cookies for sale that can be purchased Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyon High School.
