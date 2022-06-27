Bainbridge Companies, an owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, has closed on a property in New Braunfels’ Creekside area, where plans call for developing a residential complex featuring 291 garden-style apartment homes.

The land closing marks the Florida-based company’s official development expansion into Texas.

The 14-acre site at 770 Barbarosa Road will be named Bainbridge Creekside and offer one- and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 838 to 1,094 square feet.

Each home will feature oversized walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, high-end stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops and smart home features, including electronic keyless entry.

Mario Gonzalez, vice president of Texas development at The Bainbridge Companies, said the company was looking forward to entering the market with the land closing and bringing “our trusted brand of luxury living to even more residents.”

“Bainbridge utilizes our own in-house development and construction departments, providing a personalized level of service using the significant experience and technical capabilities that we have readily available,” Gonzalez said. “We look forward to developing more homes for Texans all across the Lone Star State.”

The community will also offer a resort-style pool with sundeck and grilling areas as well as an expansive stand-alone clubhouse with an indoor and outdoor club room, social areas, television and firepits.

The property will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, a cyber cafe and game room, teleworking offices, a pet park and a pet spa, the company said.

The company expects to break ground in the third quarter of this year.

Bainbridge currently has two Texas properties in its third-party management portfolio, both in Round Rock near Austin.

Founded in 1997, Bainbridge owns and manages more than 21,000 apartments and develops and operates assets in six states and 33 markets with more than 600 associates across its offices and portfolio.

The company maintains regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Bethesda, Maryland; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dallas and Austin.